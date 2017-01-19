FTA Ireland to launch ‘VanSafe’ programme

At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight Transport Association is set to introduce a compliance accreditation audit system for light commercial vehicle fleet operators. Termed VanSafe, it is an industry driven programme designed to raise operational standards and recognise excellence.

According to Aidan Flynn, newly appointed General Manager at the Freight Transport Association Ireland (FTAI): “VanSafe requires operators seeking accreditation to pass a systems audit that includes vehicle and equipment maintenance, service cycles, vehicle standards, vehicle administration, driver licensing and competence, driver behaviour and sustainable operations.”

“VanSafe will be the new term for compliant van operators in Ireland. The van sector is growing steadily in Ireland and we are now in a position to offer an auditing programme that independently verifies the compliance levels of van fleet operators in line with their operational obligations under road safety and health and safety legislation. This standard will become the guideline for the sector that will enable operators to demonstrate their commitment to road safety, driver safety and vehicle roadworthiness that will, in return allow them to grow and expand their business and give owners and managers peace of mind that they are meeting their legal obligations.”

“The launch will take place in Citywest Hotel, Saggart, County Dublin on Tuesday, 31 January 2017 at 4.30pm. Deirdre Sinnott, Senior Policy Inspector at the Health & Safety Authority will give a short presentation on the importance of Work Related Vehicle Safety. The programme is supported by ENPROVA, Insuremyvan.ie, Transpoco and Merrion Fleet Management, which covers fleet leasing, insurance, tracking and sustainable sectors, demonstrating a mutual commitment to promoting safety and compliance whilst trying to encourage a culture of continuous improvement,” concluded Aidan.

Email info@ftai.ie or phone 01 8447516 to confirm your attendance at the event.