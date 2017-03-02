French Minister of Foreign Affairs briefs Irish SMEs on export opportunities

Mar 02, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
The Irish Exporters Association’s National Export Hub held the first National Export Hub Seminar of 2017 at the Clarion Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin.
The event was run by the National Export Hub, an initiative of the Irish Exporters Association, with sponsorship from ABP Ireland, AIB, DHL Express, Euler Hermes and PwC in conjunction with Bord Bia and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
Its purpose was to educate and inform Irish SME’s around the practicalities of exporting, assistance available and solutions they ought to consider to help them to grow their exports and in some cases, export for the first time.
The morning’s seminar focused particularly on the French market, existing collaboration between Ireland and France, and the potential opportunities of trade and investment with France, particularly in light of the UK’s decision to exit the EU.
The event was headlined with a keynote address from Jean-Marc Ayrault, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development in France who highlighted French opportunities for Irish SME’s and discussed the Irish-French bi-lateral trade relationship, Brexit and the future of Europe.
Event speakers:
Jean-Marc Ayrault, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development, France speaking at the event said: “France and Ireland have enjoyed long-lasting bilateral relations and are committed to developing them further. Through trade and investment, not only are we tightening our bilateral ties but we are also strengthening the EU. My message to the Irish companies is ‘think France’. France is your natural gateway to continental Europe, it is a business friendly environment, it is home for more than 25, 000 foreign companies accounting for the 7th largest stock of foreign investments in the world. 300 Irish companies have already invested a consolidated €5bn in France to set up branch offices, subsidiaries or manufacturing facilities. We look forward to welcoming many more.”
Speaking at the event, Simon McKeever, Chief Executive, Irish Exporters Association commented: “The National Export Hub is a service offering dedicated to helping and supporting SME’s, whether that is assisting them on their current export journey or helping those new to exporting with advice and support as they look to scale their business by entering new markets. We are particularly delighted today to have Jean-Marc Ayrault, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development for France address Irish SMEs on the future of the Irish-French bi-lateral trade relationship. There are definite synergies between industries in Ireland and France, our fourth largest EU export market, and we are committed to deepening the close bi-lateral trade relationship that exists, and to assisting our members to achieve further growth in France. Given the implications that Brexit will have on the Irish export community, it is imperative that we start educating our SME’s to diversify their exports and France is a natural ally.”
AIB’s Head of AIB Dublin West, Ray Lynch said: “AIB is delighted to be part of the National Export Hub as it provides SMEs with practical export-related information and guidance for exporting. In the wake of the Brexit vote, supporting Irish SMEs further explores markets beyond the UK is critical. With over €5 billion of Irish goods exported to France in 2016, it is an important market for Irish exporters so it’s hugely valuable to get this insight into the opportunities and challenges that exist there.”
Alison Moore, Marketing, Brand & Communication Manager at DHL Express stated: “As the market leader for express delivery, DHL knows France has always been an important trade partner for Ireland and now more than ever, trade in an open market is pivotal to the success of a market-diversification strategy for Irish companies.”
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Aug 29, 2015 0Venturi Automobiles and their partner The Ohio State...
Dec 22, 2016 0West Cork Coach Hire Ltd, a family owned and run company...
Dec 09, 2016 0Most Successful CTTC Coach & Bus Show 2016 The 9th...
Aug 08, 2016 0Ballymena’s Wrightbus has unveiled two key new products...
Aug 08, 2016 0A unique arts collaboration, driven by County Monaghan...
Aug 08, 2016 0Chinese bus manufacturer King Long has commissioned ADAC...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Dec 15, 2016 0The fleet of Renault Master ambulances operated by Medicall...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Feb 12, 2016 0“Irish Ferries deeply regrets the inconvenience...
Feb 12, 2016 0The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) is calling on...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...
Nov 17, 2016 0From the first ‘swiveler’ with pendle axles to the...