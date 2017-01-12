Ford heads to hybrid as Hyundai gets on its Scooter!

Jan 12, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
In the lead-up to the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) Ford Motor Company announced that seven of its 13 new global electrified vehicles it plans to introduce in the next five years, will include a plug-in hybrid Transit Custom van in Europe.
The moves are part of a $4.5 billion investment in electrified vehicles by 2020, offering customers greater fuel efficiency, capability and power across Ford’s global vehicle line up. The plans are part of the company’s expansion to be an auto and a mobility company, including leading in electrified and autonomous vehicles and providing new mobility solutions.
“As more and more consumers around the world become interested in electrified vehicles, Ford is committed to being a leader in providing consumers with a broad range of electrified vehicles, services and solutions that make people’s lives better,” said Mark Fields, Ford President & CEO. “Our investments and expanding line up reflect our view that global offerings of electrified vehicles will exceed gasoline-powered vehicles within the next 15 years.”
This year, Ford begins testing its new generation of EV technology. In Europe, Ford will put the Transit Custom plug-in hybrid on the road later this year, along with a new set of mobility services, telematics and connectivity solutions. In addition, in New York and several major US cities, Ford is testing a fleet of 20 Transit Connect hybrid taxi and van prototypes in some of the world’s most demanding traffic conditions.
Ford has been extensively studying how past and current EV owners use their vehicles. The company has sold more than 520,000 electrified vehicles in North America since 2005 and 560,000 globally.
Ford’s other news from CES, attended by Fleet Transport, mentioned the expansion of its Chariot ride-sharing service to eight cities. “Shared modes of transportation will continue to gain popularity, such as the Ford’s Chariot app-based, crowd-sourced ride sharing service, which is expanding globally. Chariot, which currently operates in San Francisco and Austin, Texas, is growing its operations to eight cities this year, including at least one city outside of the U.S.
Meanwhile, Hyundai is looking towards the Last Mile Delivery or commute, in a novel way.
In showing its IONIQ Scooter portable-mobility concept, this lightweight, electrically-powered scooter is stored in the front door of the IONIQ Electric car and allows customers to continue easily to their final destination.
Users can fold and unfold the scooter with just one hand, and its lightweight construction enhances its portability. The scooter is equipped with front and rear lights to aid visibility, and an occupant sensor detects when the rider is safely aboard before riding mode is enabled. Acceleration is controlled by the rider scrolling up their thumb switch, while braking is achieved by pressing a pad over the scooter’s rear wheel or scrolling down thumb switch.
Jan 12, 2017 0
Jan 12, 2017 0
Jan 12, 2017 0
Jan 12, 2017 0
Jan 12, 2017 0
Jan 12, 2017 0
Jan 12, 2017 0
Jan 12, 2017 0
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Aug 29, 2015 0Venturi Automobiles and their partner The Ohio State...
Dec 22, 2016 0West Cork Coach Hire Ltd, a family owned and run company...
Dec 09, 2016 0Most Successful CTTC Coach & Bus Show 2016 The 9th...
Aug 08, 2016 0Ballymena’s Wrightbus has unveiled two key new products...
Aug 08, 2016 0A unique arts collaboration, driven by County Monaghan...
Aug 08, 2016 0Chinese bus manufacturer King Long has commissioned ADAC...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Dec 15, 2016 0The fleet of Renault Master ambulances operated by Medicall...
Dec 08, 2016 0It’s not every day that two Irish lads are chosen to be...
Aug 29, 2015 0At the end of July Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles had...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Feb 12, 2016 0“Irish Ferries deeply regrets the inconvenience...
Feb 12, 2016 0The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) is calling on...
Dec 06, 2015 0The latest quarterly iShip Index, published by the Irish...
Aug 29, 2015 0Samskip has acquired the remaining shares in Van Dieren...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...
Nov 17, 2016 0From the first ‘swiveler’ with pendle axles to the...
Jun 27, 2016 0CIMC Vehicles, the China-based global trailer manufacturer...