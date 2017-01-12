Ford heads to hybrid as Hyundai gets on its Scooter!

In the lead-up to the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) Ford Motor Company announced that seven of its 13 new global electrified vehicles it plans to introduce in the next five years, will include a plug-in hybrid Transit Custom van in Europe.

The moves are part of a $4.5 billion investment in electrified vehicles by 2020, offering customers greater fuel efficiency, capability and power across Ford’s global vehicle line up. The plans are part of the company’s expansion to be an auto and a mobility company, including leading in electrified and autonomous vehicles and providing new mobility solutions.

“As more and more consumers around the world become interested in electrified vehicles, Ford is committed to being a leader in providing consumers with a broad range of electrified vehicles, services and solutions that make people’s lives better,” said Mark Fields, Ford President & CEO. “Our investments and expanding line up reflect our view that global offerings of electrified vehicles will exceed gasoline-powered vehicles within the next 15 years.”

This year, Ford begins testing its new generation of EV technology. In Europe, Ford will put the Transit Custom plug-in hybrid on the road later this year, along with a new set of mobility services, telematics and connectivity solutions. In addition, in New York and several major US cities, Ford is testing a fleet of 20 Transit Connect hybrid taxi and van prototypes in some of the world’s most demanding traffic conditions.

Ford has been extensively studying how past and current EV owners use their vehicles. The company has sold more than 520,000 electrified vehicles in North America since 2005 and 560,000 globally.

Ford’s other news from CES, attended by Fleet Transport, mentioned the expansion of its Chariot ride-sharing service to eight cities. “Shared modes of transportation will continue to gain popularity, such as the Ford’s Chariot app-based, crowd-sourced ride sharing service, which is expanding globally. Chariot, which currently operates in San Francisco and Austin, Texas, is growing its operations to eight cities this year, including at least one city outside of the U.S.

Meanwhile, Hyundai is looking towards the Last Mile Delivery or commute, in a novel way.

In showing its IONIQ Scooter portable-mobility concept, this lightweight, electrically-powered scooter is stored in the front door of the IONIQ Electric car and allows customers to continue easily to their final destination.

Users can fold and unfold the scooter with just one hand, and its lightweight construction enhances its portability. The scooter is equipped with front and rear lights to aid visibility, and an occupant sensor detects when the rider is safely aboard before riding mode is enabled. Acceleration is controlled by the rider scrolling up their thumb switch, while braking is achieved by pressing a pad over the scooter’s rear wheel or scrolling down thumb switch.