Focus on ‘Driving for Work’ at Iarnród Éireann’s IM Road Vehicle Safety Seminar

May 18, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Operating a large fleet of cars and commercial vehicles, Iarnród Éireann is committed to ensuring the safety of its employees when travelling for work. The company organises regular training and driver awareness events, including a recent IM Road Vehicle Safety Seminar at its Inchicore depot in Dublin, which featured presentations from many of Ireland’s leading road safety advocates.
Among the speakers was Superintendent Con O’Donohue of An Garda Síochána National Traffic Bureau who pointed out that drivers need to be aware of the latest traffic legislation, have a current driving licence with them at all times, and ensue they are properly insured for driving for work. He also highlighted some of the key risk areas including drink and drug driving (with new drug testing legislation now in place), wearing seatbelts, the use of mobile phones, and nodding off at the wheel.
Anne Farrell, CIE Group Health Promotion Officer stressed the importance of promoting health and wellness to ensure a driver is in the best possible condition to tackle the challenge of modern driving. Getting enough sleep, unplugging from mobiles and connected technology, and proper nutrition are important.
Deirdre Sinnott, Senior Policy Inspector with the Health & Safety Authority noted that people who drive for work are more exposed to risk because of the amount of driving they tend to do. She highlighted the additional legal obligations on such persons, noting their duty as employees to comply with relevant statutory provisions, and to take reasonable care not to endanger themselves or others.
A case study into how a proactive Driver Safety Management programme has yielded dividends for a large engineering firm was presented by Fiona O’Donnell, Head of Safety, Transportation UK & Ireland for Jacobs Engineering Ltd. From a start in 2006 when the company realised it was having a lot of high speed and high consequence accidents to today when most instances experienced by its drivers are bumps and scrapes, steps included driver risk profiling, minimum standards on driver training and competence, and limits on journey lengths.
Education Manger with the Road Safety Authority, Noreen McCool provided definition on what constitutes driving for work, pointing out that it can be something as simple as going down to the post office to buy a stamp. Comparing the behaviours of people who drive for work versus private drivers, the former are more likely to speed, and overall are at higher risk of accidents – 15% versus 9% of general population. On the other hand, those who drive for work are more likely to have properly maintained cars, do walk-around checks, or take breaks on journeys.
The seminar also heard a moving account from Donna Price about the impact on lives of fatal accidents. Having lost her son in a fatal collision with a lorry in 2006, Donna subsequently founded the Irish Road Victims Association, a charitable NGO which has done sterling work in highlighting the injustices and indifference to road traffic victims.
“We wish to be safer in everything we do by valuing our people and ensuring they are properly looked after with education so that they can improve with road safety,” said Don Cunningham, Director, Infrastructure Manager at Iarnrod Éireann in his concluding remarks, adding that the company puts customers at the heart of its business by saving money on accidents to put towards customer’s service.
Cathal Doyle
May 18, 2017 0
May 18, 2017 0
May 18, 2017 0
May 18, 2017 0
May 18, 2017 0
May 11, 2017 0
May 18, 2017 0
May 18, 2017 0
May 18, 2017 0
May 18, 2017 0
May 18, 2017 0
May 11, 2017 0
Mar 30, 2017 0A significant honour for Iveco in the lead up to the Green...
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Apr 05, 2017 0Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference...
Apr 05, 2017 0The Annual General Meeting of the Coach Tourism &...
Apr 05, 2017 0In the past three years the number of people traveling by...
Apr 05, 2017 0Much in the media spotlight recently, family owned McGinley...
Apr 05, 2017 0Fleet Bus & Coach got a sneak preview of the new Coach...
Apr 20, 2017 0The eagerly anticipated Crafter range from Volkswagen...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Dec 06, 2015 0The latest quarterly iShip Index, published by the Irish...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...
Nov 17, 2016 0From the first ‘swiveler’ with pendle axles to the...