Finalists announced for the Fleet Transport Awards 2018

After a vigorous process of weighing entries by a panel of independent, industry-respected judges, Fleet Transport magazine has announced the Finalists for the 11th Fleet Transport Awards 2018, the leading Awards programme in the Irish Transport Industry.

The Fleet Transport Awards Gala Dinner takes place on Thursday 28 September next at the Citywest Hotel, Dublin. This unique networking event is firmly established and the is the most valued and respected in the road transport industry, where once again it provides a platform for the sector to celebrate excellence in the industry.

“we look forward to announcing the winners of each category at the Awards Gala dinner at the Citywest Hotel, Dublin on the Thursday 28 September next, plus the overall winner Irish Haulier of the Year 2018 and Irish Truck of the Year 2018. It was not an easy process for the judges, given the high standard of entries. We were very pleased to see so many new companies and individuals entering this year,” stated Jarlath Sweeney, Editor, Fleet Transport Magazine.

The Finalists in each of the categories are as follows:

National Haulier of the Year (sponsored by Volvo Trucks)

DHL Supply Chain (Dublin)

Flynn Transport Limited (Dublin)

Freight Speed Group (Dublin)

Martin Ryan Haulage Ltd (Limerick)

Toner Transport & Logistics (Dublin)

Zellwood (Dublin)

International Haulier of the Year (sponsored by Thermo King)

Kennedy International (Dublin)

McCulla Ireland (Antrim & Dublin)

O’Brien Transport (Newbawn) Ltd (Wexford)

Virginia International Logistics (Cavan)

Own Account Transport Operator of the Year (sponsored by Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicles)

BWG Foods (Dublin)

Corrib Food Products (Galway)

Keelings Retail (Dublin)

N&C Enterprises Ltd (Kildare)

Thomas Graham Sand & Gravel (Kildare)

Owner Driver Haulier of the Year (sponsored by MAN Truck & Bus)

Breen Haulage (Laois)

Smith Vehicle Transport (Dublin)

Evergreen Fields t/a Smyths Transport (Galway)

Thomas Graham Sand & Gravel (Kildare)

RNS Haulage (Galway)

Regional Transport Operator of the Year (sponsored by FUSO Trucks)

Cappoquin Transport (Waterford)

Costello & McDermott Ltd (Mayo)

JC Breen & Company Ltd (Wexford)

O’Brien Transport (Newbawn) Ltd (Wexford)

Oran Haulage Ltd (Cavan)

Quinn Transport (Westmeath)

Sligo Haulage & Distribution Ltd (Sligo)

Best Van Fleet Award (sponsored by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles)

Autoglass (Dublin)

Cantwell Electrical Engineering Ltd (Tipperary)

Freight Speed Group (Dublin)

KN Network (Dublin)

Sligo Haulage & Distribution Ltd (Sligo)

Best Livery Award (sponsored by Blue Tree Systems)

Autoglass (Dublin)

BUMBLEance (Kerry)

DJ Downey Ltd (Cork)

Freight Speed Group (Dublin)

Gallagher Bros. Haulage (Dublin)

JC Breen & Company Ltd (Wexford)

Keelings Retail (Dublin)

Martin Ryan Haulage Ltd (Limerick)

Musgrave Retail Partners Limited (Cork)

Thomas Graham Sand & Gravel (Kildare)

Best Safety Practice Award (sponsored by Health & Safety Authority)

Keelings Retail (Dublin)

Kennedy International (Dublin)

Musgrave Retail Partners Limited (Cork)

National Vehicle Distribution Limited (Wexford)

Zellwood (Dublin)

Innovation Award (sponsored by easytrip)

ie (Dublin)

Coldmove Transport (Galway)

ProVision Vehicle Cameras (Dublin)

Transportzone (Dublin)

Tranzaura (Limerick)

Environment Award (sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland)

Freight Speed Group (Dublin)

Gallagher Bros. Haulage (Dublin)

S.J. Harris Transport Limited (Kildare)

Keelings Retail (Dublin)

McCulla Ireland (Antrim & Dublin)

Customer Service Excellence Award (sponsored by FIAT Professional)

Ballinlough Refrigeration Ltd (Dublin)

ie (Dublin)

Cold Move Transport (Galway)

Costello & McDermott (Mayo)

N&C Enterprises Ltd (Kildare)

Smith Vehicle Transport (Dublin)

Women in Transport (sponsored by Freight Transport Association Ireland)

Deborah Herbert – Clare Distribution Services (Dublin)

Kerry Hoare – HSS Hire Service Group (Ireland & UK)

Karen O’Toole – Freight Speed Group (Dublin)

Pamela Dennison – W.S. Dennison Ltd (Antrim)

Rebecca Fitzgerald – Govern Low Loader Transport (Meath)

Excellence in Warehousing & Product Handling (sponsored by Cold Move Ltd)

Aztec Logistics (Galway)

BWG Foods (Dublin)

Cappoquin Transport (Waterford)

Costello & McDermott (Mayo)

DJ Downey Ltd (Cork)

McCulla Ireland (Antrim & Dublin)

National Vehicle Distribution Limited (Wexford)

Fleet/Transport Manager of the Year (sponsored by Iveco)

Colm O’Regan – Musgrave Retail Partners (Cork)

Gareth Mullen – Sligo Haulage & Distribution

Joe Gavin – N&C Enterprises Ltd (Kildare)

Kevin French – BWG Foods (Dublin)

Padraig O’Hara – Oran Haulage Ltd (Cavan)

Technician of the Year (sponsored by Renault Trucks)

Daniel Deveraux – Irish Commercials (Galway)

Liam Burke- Irish Commercials (Galway)

Martin Convey – ESB Fleet & Equipment (Portlaoise)

Sean Cunningham – Dempsey’s Garage (Galway)

Services to the Transport Industry (sponsored by Close Brothers Commercial Finance)

The winner of this category will be announced on the night.

Overall Irish Haulier of the Year 2018 (sponsored by Rosslare Europort)

The overall winner of the Fleet Transport Irish Haulier of the Year 2018 will be announced on the night.

