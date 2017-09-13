Finalists announced for the Fleet Transport Awards 2018

Sep 13, 2017 admin Awards, Breaking News 0
Awards Gala Dinner – 28 September 2017 – Citywest Hotel, Dublin
After a vigorous process of weighing entries by a panel of independent, industry-respected judges, Fleet Transport magazine has announced the Finalists for the 11th Fleet Transport Awards 2018, the leading Awards programme in the Irish Transport Industry.
The Fleet Transport Awards Gala Dinner takes place on Thursday 28 September next at the Citywest Hotel, Dublin. This unique networking event is firmly established and the is the most valued and respected in the road transport industry, where once again it provides a platform for the sector to celebrate excellence in the industry.
“we look forward to announcing the winners of each category at the Awards Gala dinner at the Citywest Hotel, Dublin on the Thursday 28 September next, plus the overall winner Irish Haulier of the Year 2018 and Irish Truck of the Year 2018. It was not an easy process for the judges, given the high standard of entries. We were very pleased to see so many new companies and individuals entering this year,” stated Jarlath Sweeney, Editor, Fleet Transport Magazine.
The Finalists in each of the categories are as follows:
National Haulier of the Year (sponsored by Volvo Trucks)
International Haulier of the Year (sponsored by Thermo King)
Own Account Transport Operator of the Year (sponsored by Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicles)
Owner Driver Haulier of the Year (sponsored by MAN Truck & Bus)
Regional Transport Operator of the Year (sponsored by FUSO Trucks)
Best Van Fleet Award (sponsored by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles)
Best Livery Award (sponsored by Blue Tree Systems)
Best Safety Practice Award (sponsored by Health & Safety Authority)
Innovation Award (sponsored by easytrip)
Environment Award (sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland)
Customer Service Excellence Award (sponsored by FIAT Professional)
Women in Transport (sponsored by Freight Transport Association Ireland)
Excellence in Warehousing & Product Handling (sponsored by Cold Move Ltd)
Fleet/Transport Manager of the Year (sponsored by Iveco)
Technician of the Year (sponsored by Renault Trucks)
Services to the Transport Industry (sponsored by Close Brothers Commercial Finance)
The winner of this category will be announced on the night.
Overall Irish Haulier of the Year 2018 (sponsored by Rosslare Europort)
The overall winner of the Fleet Transport Irish Haulier of the Year 2018 will be announced on the night.
For further information, please contact Orla Sweeney on +353 94 9372819 | 086 2439239 | orla@fleet.ie
