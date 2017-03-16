Exports to Europe will be seriously implicated by a ‘Hard Brexit’

Mar 16, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
The Irish Exporters Association (IEA), has released results of a survey conducted with its members regarding Irish exporters’ sentiments on critical issues that have both direct and indirect impacts on business. The areas members were surveyed on include: ‘Brexit’ and its impact on business; the Trump presidency; and an export review of 2016 including skills shortage and cost competitiveness. The IEA presented these findings to the Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and Trade and Defence on 9 March 2017 to lobby Government on behalf of the Irish export industry and the potential impact of Brexit on Irish exports. The presentation can be viewed at the following link: http://www.oireachtas.ie/viewdoc.asp?DocID=34798&&CatID=127
Brexit
Supply Chain
Simon McKeever, Chief Executive of the Irish Exporters Association commented: “The statistics from this survey, coupled with my trip to Brussels on the 8th-9th March reinforce the key points that the IEA are lobbying Government and Brussels on, the likely very negative impact of a hard Brexit on our members and how we as a country should prepare. Whilst we are active in trying to influence the final outcome of negotiations with the EU, there are things that are more in our control and we need to action these immediately. We need to: plan new direct shipping and air links to Europe and the rest of the world; become more cost competitive; lobby strongly for as close as possible a trade relationship with the UK particularly in agri-food, though it is not in our best interests for the UK to be outside the Customs Union, and we must factor this into our negotiations, ensure companies consider their entire supply chain and the impact of a UK exit on all their input costs and start thinking about alternatives; and attract FDI from the UK and elsewhere for those who want to retain access to Europe. The complexities that Brexit brings to Northern Ireland and all of Ireland’s society and economy cannot be underestimated.
The survey that we have just conducted with our members backs up everything that we have been saying to the Government. It is not just our exports to the UK that will be affected but our exports that transit through the UK to get to intercontinental Europe and further. Two-thirds of our members make use of the UK land-bridge to access continental markets, 40% said that use of slower direct route would adversely impact the quality of their product and 53% said that longer time supply chain would seriously impact inventory & other costs.
94% of our members think that Brexit will have a harmful effect on Irish exporters yet when members were asked about their preparation for Brexit, a third haven’t conducted an impact assessment but are planning to and a further third are not planning on assessing the impact of Brexit on their business at all. Indigenous Irish businesses are woefully unprepared for Brexit. Even from an administrative perspective, if you’ve only ever exported to the UK you’ve never had to deal with customs procedures before and training and upskilling staff should realistically start happening now as opposed to waiting until the chaos of implementation. Ireland has traded with the UK for 1,000 years and we will continue to do so – albeit with a lot more complexity potentially. This current situation highlights the need for Ireland to diversity its export markets. We need to focus more of our attention on high growth markets like China, India, ASEAN, Africa, and South America and become less dependent on our trade relationships with the EU, USA and UK.”
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 09, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 09, 2017 0
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Aug 29, 2015 0Venturi Automobiles and their partner The Ohio State...
Dec 22, 2016 0West Cork Coach Hire Ltd, a family owned and run company...
Dec 09, 2016 0Most Successful CTTC Coach & Bus Show 2016 The 9th...
Aug 08, 2016 0Ballymena’s Wrightbus has unveiled two key new products...
Aug 08, 2016 0A unique arts collaboration, driven by County Monaghan...
Aug 08, 2016 0Chinese bus manufacturer King Long has commissioned ADAC...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Dec 15, 2016 0The fleet of Renault Master ambulances operated by Medicall...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Feb 12, 2016 0“Irish Ferries deeply regrets the inconvenience...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...
Nov 17, 2016 0From the first ‘swiveler’ with pendle axles to the...