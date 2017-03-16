Exports to Europe will be seriously implicated by a ‘Hard Brexit’

The Irish Exporters Association (IEA), has released results of a survey conducted with its members regarding Irish exporters’ sentiments on critical issues that have both direct and indirect impacts on business. The areas members were surveyed on include: ‘Brexit’ and its impact on business; the Trump presidency; and an export review of 2016 including skills shortage and cost competitiveness. The IEA presented these findings to the Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and Trade and Defence on 9 March 2017 to lobby Government on behalf of the Irish export industry and the potential impact of Brexit on Irish exports. The presentation can be viewed at the following link: http://www.oireachtas.ie/viewdoc.asp?DocID=34798&&CatID=127

Brexit

94% do business with, or export to, the UK

39% of companies export more than ¼ to the UK

Since the UK referendum, 22% of members say that exports to the UK have increased, 19% have decreased and 59% stayed at the same level (fig. 2)

36% plan to increase, 8% decrease and 56% will maintain levels of trade with the UK in the next 6 months

Following the referendum, 58% of members are planning to diversify export markets. The most popular destinations for targeting new markets are:

USA (25%)

Germany (22%)

France (21%)

Belgium (16%)

China (16%)

Poland (16%)

When members were asked about their preparation for Brexit, 30% have done an impact assessment on the reintroduction of tariffs, 26% have assessed the impact of the reintroduction of customs procedures, 23% on the reintroduction of border controls, 14% on dual regulation, and 12% on increased competition in the UK market. 33% haven’t done an impact assessment but are planning to in next 3 months and 31% are not planning on assessing the impact of Brexit on their business.

Supply Chain

67% make use of the UK land-bridge to access continental markets

59% make use of UK land-bridge to position freight to continental airports/railheads/etc as part of Supply Chain to intercontinental markets

57% said that if transit time through the UK land-bridge were to extend due to additional controls and / or costs were to increase, they would be able to supply using a direct shipping service to a Benelux or other continental port

40% said that use of slower direct route would adversely impact the quality of product

53% said that longer time Supply Chain would seriously impact inventory and other costs

If the UK leaves the EU under the conditions of a ‘hard Brexit’, 14% would consider shifting some production to the UK, 11% would consider sourcing more of their supply needs from the UK and 13% would consider locating more staff in the UK

10% of members have sourced more supply needs from the UK since the referendum in June last year

46% import raw materials from the UK

70% export finished products to the UK

Simon McKeever, Chief Executive of the Irish Exporters Association commented: “The statistics from this survey, coupled with my trip to Brussels on the 8th-9th March reinforce the key points that the IEA are lobbying Government and Brussels on, the likely very negative impact of a hard Brexit on our members and how we as a country should prepare. Whilst we are active in trying to influence the final outcome of negotiations with the EU, there are things that are more in our control and we need to action these immediately. We need to: plan new direct shipping and air links to Europe and the rest of the world; become more cost competitive; lobby strongly for as close as possible a trade relationship with the UK particularly in agri-food, though it is not in our best interests for the UK to be outside the Customs Union, and we must factor this into our negotiations, ensure companies consider their entire supply chain and the impact of a UK exit on all their input costs and start thinking about alternatives; and attract FDI from the UK and elsewhere for those who want to retain access to Europe. The complexities that Brexit brings to Northern Ireland and all of Ireland’s society and economy cannot be underestimated.

The survey that we have just conducted with our members backs up everything that we have been saying to the Government. It is not just our exports to the UK that will be affected but our exports that transit through the UK to get to intercontinental Europe and further. Two-thirds of our members make use of the UK land-bridge to access continental markets, 40% said that use of slower direct route would adversely impact the quality of their product and 53% said that longer time supply chain would seriously impact inventory & other costs.

94% of our members think that Brexit will have a harmful effect on Irish exporters yet when members were asked about their preparation for Brexit, a third haven’t conducted an impact assessment but are planning to and a further third are not planning on assessing the impact of Brexit on their business at all. Indigenous Irish businesses are woefully unprepared for Brexit. Even from an administrative perspective, if you’ve only ever exported to the UK you’ve never had to deal with customs procedures before and training and upskilling staff should realistically start happening now as opposed to waiting until the chaos of implementation. Ireland has traded with the UK for 1,000 years and we will continue to do so – albeit with a lot more complexity potentially. This current situation highlights the need for Ireland to diversity its export markets. We need to focus more of our attention on high growth markets like China, India, ASEAN, Africa, and South America and become less dependent on our trade relationships with the EU, USA and UK.”