EU Commission plans for safer cars, vans and trucks

The European Commission has published a list of 19 lifesaving safety technologies that could be made mandatory on new vehicles in the next update of EU vehicle safety rules expected in 2017. The European Transport Safety Council (ETSC) welcomes the announcement but says several critical areas for action are missing, and the proposed timescale is far too long considering that most of the technologies are already available today.
26,000 people die on European Union roads annually, with at least 135,000 suffering life-changing injuries. Progress on reducing these numbers has been dramatic over the last two decades, but has slowed to a halt and even gone into reverse in some countries in the last two years. Improved vehicle safety standards are critical to reducing deaths and serious injuries, but the EU’s rules have not been updated since 2009.
In particular, ETSC welcomes the inclusion of three technologies that have a high potential for saving lives. However, the true safety potential will only be realised if the more advanced versions of the systems are introduced, and on a shorter timescale than that proposed by the European Commission:
In three areas, ETSC is particularly concerned that the Commission has failed to propose appropriate changes:
Commenting on these issues Antonio Avenoso, Executive Director of the European Transport Safety Council said: “These long-overdue changes are a step in the right direction for road safety in Europe. But giving the industry fourteen years to implement some of the measures is incomprehensible, especially in light of the recent lack of progress in reducing deaths. There is also a sense of a growing inequality in road safety. With these proposals, drivers of more affordable vehicles will have to wait almost a decade to get guaranteed access to life-saving technologies that are available today on more expensive cars. And yet again, changes which will benefit pedestrians and cyclists are getting a lower priority with these plans. The Commission must look again at the requirements and deadlines before its legal proposal next year.”
