ETSC PRAISE Awards 2017 – Recognising excellence in work related road risk management practices across Europe – Enter Now!

Applications are now being taken for the annual ETSC PRAISE Awards 2017. As part of the PRAISE project, ETSC presents annual awards in recognition of organisations that have made an outstanding commitment to improving work-related road safety.

The competition is divided into three separate categories according to the size and type of the applicant organisations: SME (Small-Medium Enterprise), large company and public authority. The winners will be chosen by an independent panel of experts appointed by ETSC.

Why apply?

Prioritising road safety can help the bottom line, improve working conditions for staff, and boost customer satisfaction. Previous winners of the PRAISE award have committed to putting road safety at the core of their business and include: KTL Ireland Limited, Iron Mountain, Electricity Supply Board of Ireland, Institute of Advanced Motorists, OMV Petrom, Transport for London, Arriva Denmark, The Hellenic Air Force, Bolk Transport, Royal Dutch Shell, VolkerRail Ltd, and British Telecom.

Winners receive positive recognition of efforts they have made to improve work related road safety from ETSC, a leading voice in transport safety at the EU level – with members across the continent. Winners are invited to a high-profile event in Brussels, which includes networking opportunities with policymakers and other organisations active in the field.

Criteria for selecting the winners

Participating organisations should complete the questionnaire which can be downloaded from the ETSC website. Applicants should be able to demonstrate that they have met most of the following criteria:

Evidence that a ‘process’ has taken place i.e. risk assessment, formal structure, policies developed, targets measured; Able to show an innovative approach to work related road safety including concrete actions and initiatives; Target setting and monitoring used as part of the road safety programme; Solid evidence of a return on investment; able to demonstrate the economic impact of the programme; Indicators set up to collect and monitor data on all collisions / material damage / casualties; Evidence of safety impact improvements i.e. improved crash rate and casualty reduction; Able to show how the programme engaged with the organisation’s staff and how senior management took responsibility for the initiative.

How to apply?

Download the questionnaire. Completed forms should be sent by email to praiseaward@etsc.eu by 1 September 2017. The awards will be presented at our annual PRAISE conference in Brussels on 24 October – more details to follow.