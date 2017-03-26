Engaging Wright Insurance Brokers seminar at IRHA Conference

Mar 26, 2017 admin Breaking News, Events 0
Wright Insurance Brokers again played a key role in welcoming members of the Haulage sector to Wexford lat weekend for the 44th annual Irish Road Haulage Association AGM & Conference. In addition to being the sponsor for the conference, Wright Insurance Brokers also hosted a specialised insurance seminar on Friday 24 March focused on the challenges facing the sector.
Now in its sixth year the Wright Insurance Brokers Seminar is widely respected by haulage operators and has built a reputation for highlighting the insurance issues that will hit the sector and where possible identifying potential solutions. This gives haulage operators the opportunity to review their own business model and make changes where they identify problematic areas. Wright Insurance Brokers has always taken the approach that forewarned is forearmed. Tony Wright, CEO, Wright Insurance Brokers commented prior to the gathering; ‘We like sharing insights with our clients and IRHA members around the latest insurance issues facing the sector.”
The agenda included a feature on Brexit & the Haulage Sector by leading economist Jim Power, with David Snow, fraud lecturer & investigator presenting Insurance Fraud – The Impact.’
Wright Insurance Brokers, a leading national commercial insurance broker headquartered in Wexford, has a long standing association with the road transport industry and has been providing insurance solutions to the Haulage sector for over 30 years. A past winner of Wexford’s Large Company of the Year in the Wexford Chamber Awards, presently Wright Insurance Brokers handles the insurance requirements of approximately 30% of the sector nationally.
The haulage industry provides an estimated 50,000 direct jobs and contributes over €1bn to the Irish economy. In excess of 95% of freight moved nationally is transported by road making Ireland one of the countries in Europe most reliant on road transport. Wexford in particular is a main hub for the haulage sector and the addition of the new bypasses and road networks in the county are a much anticipated positive development for the sector.
