Emerald Truck & Van and Iveco plan for busy 2017

Jan 19, 2017
2016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van and the Iveco commercial vehicle brand in Ireland. Growth in the Light, Medium and Heavy duty sectors for Emerald Truck & Van was significant and in a number of sectors exceeded the market growth, according to year-end figures from SIMI, reporting a 60% increase in new Iveco Daily sales in 2016 over 2015.
The Daily range has been a consistent performer for Iveco, and the latest Daily increased sales even further after winning the ‘International Van of the Year’ Award in 2015. Further awards such as ‘Large Van of the Year’ for the third year running will ensure that the Daily continues to be the vehicle of choice for those seeking a larger more robust light commercial vehicle.
Customers in 2016 taking delivery of new Daily included Tesco Home Delivery, with the specially built refrigerated box body on the chassis best suiting Tesco’s requirements. AXA Insurance also took an order of the Euro 6 Daily, as its towing capacity can support AXA Insurance breakdown assistance to move vehicles quickly and safely.
In the Medium sector, the Iveco Eurocargo, which won the ‘International Truck of the Year 2016’ Award continues to be a strong seller for Emerald reflecting the Iveco Strapline: “The Truck the City likes.” Forecasts of a fracturing of the Medium sector were unfounded as Emerald saw strong sales right across the 7.5 tonne to 18 tonne range. Prominent companies purchasing new Eurocargos in 2016 include Thorntons Recycling, while in the Heavy sector, the Iveco Stralis continued to sell well, helped in part by very competitive pricing through the year.
The Trakker, Iveco’s award winning multi-axle chassis had a superb sales year – proving that the confidence in the construction market in Ireland is continuing. Last year, Iveco added two new models to the Stralis range with the innovative XP (Xtra Performance) and the Natural Gas powered NP (Natural Power) models. C&C Gleeson was among the well-known companies to add new Iveco Stralis to its fleet.
“2017 has started strongly for Emerald Truck & Van and Iveco. To date there is no evidence of the suspected slowdown in the market that the year is predicted to bring,” said a spokesperson for the company. Emerald’s confidence in the market is reflected in a move to new larger premises at Ballymount Industrial Estate in Quarter 1, which will deliver further improved parts and service facilities.
