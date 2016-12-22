Dec 22, 2016 admin Breaking News, Green Fleet Management 0
Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion confusion by Dr Peter Harrop, Chairman, IDTechEx
What do golf cars and heavy electric trucks have in common? There is still no agreement on the best type of electric motor to use in either of them. On IDTechEx analysis, the booming, confusing traction motor business will rise to around $400 billion in 2027. The new IDTechEx Research report, Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles 2017-2027 navigates the jargon, the design options and, yes, the disagreement. The changing needs and evolving technology are matched to create forecasts and technology timelines based on intensive recent travel and interviews by PhD level analysts.
Rotating electric machines (REM) propel electric vehicles at least some all of the time by land, water and air. In a hybrid the motor may sometimes have to run hotter due to hot engine systems nearby and tougher duty cycles. This affects motor design as do cost-performance compromises for the very different duty cycles and environments experienced by vehicles land, water and air. Off-road vehicle REMs are very different from on-road. The second most expensive part of an EV after the energy storage is typically the REM system including its intimately related motor controller.
The report reveals how the REM system is taking a larger share of cost over the years as simpler batteries reduce in cost. By contrast, REM systems are variously being asked to grab regenerative energy, eliminate transmission, provide better speed/ torque characteristics and even form part of the structure such as tucked into the wheel with brake and controller. In hybrids add take-off. Creeping and active cruising with engine off and start and boost the engine. Crucially, in addition to becoming motor-generators, more REMs are being used per vehicle for reasons explained in the report which has in-wheel forecasts for that form of multi-motor.
Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles 2017-2027 reports that, increasingly, the choice of REM system benefits the unique selling propositions of the vehicle. Where it eliminates the need for a gearbox it can increase range 15%. Extreme power-to-weight ratio REMs are sought for most vehicles.
A pure-electric heavy construction vehicle with several quiet REMs appropriately placed may have vectored traction so it can cross roads without damaging them and be legally used indoors and at night time as needed. It may operate implements with improved precision and response time and create electricity instead of heat when the vehicle or the implements brake. Start-stop is smoother. Emissions, acceleration, ride, fuel consumption and autonomy of navigation and energy are improved with better REMs. Emissions are reduced or eliminated. There are chapters on how this all fits in with all vehicles, the technology being fully explained.
New business opportunities, new skills
Mechanical parts are rapidly becoming replaced by electrical and electronic ones, creating many new business opportunities. For instance there is a shortage of good designers of motor controllers. The variety of EVs is becoming greater so we now have special coreless motors for the multi-billion dollar market for drones that has arrived from nowhere. Small agricultural robots are being contemplated for agriculture: “elephants to ants” that will change completely the type of REM system required. The new robots mining at the bottom of the sea call for something else completely. The basics are explained from P0 to P4 REM positioning to the merits and popularity of design options from asynchronous to PM, SWM, BSG, ISG and more. Future popularity of in-wheel vs near-wheel and inboard? Axial vs radial flux? It is all here with a full listing of traction REM manufacturers and their typical offerings.
The report even analyses 48V mild hybrid motor-generators as well because later versions of these cars, light commercial vehicles and trucks will have brief electric traction modes. They are the lowest cost way of modifying internal combustion vehicle production to stay legal under impending carbon dioxide emissions laws and they give useful fuel saving but the REM is challenging.
Ten important trends receive particular attention in the report are: Multifunction. Proliferation. Integration. Power increase. Voltage increase. Less metal/ more electronics. New technology preferences. Changed location. Less cooling.
It is not all confusing. Quadcopters nearly all have an outrunner PM REM and forklifts are largely hooked on asynchronous motors. Sense is made of the rest through infograms, roadmaps and forecasts.
Dec 22, 2016 0
Dec 22, 2016 0
Dec 22, 2016 0
Dec 22, 2016 0
Dec 22, 2016 0
Dec 22, 2016 0
Dec 22, 2016 0
Dec 22, 2016 0
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Aug 29, 2015 0Venturi Automobiles and their partner The Ohio State...
Dec 22, 2016 0West Cork Coach Hire Ltd, a family owned and run company...
Dec 09, 2016 0Most Successful CTTC Coach & Bus Show 2016 The 9th...
Aug 08, 2016 0Ballymena’s Wrightbus has unveiled two key new products...
Aug 08, 2016 0A unique arts collaboration, driven by County Monaghan...
Aug 08, 2016 0Chinese bus manufacturer King Long has commissioned ADAC...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Dec 15, 2016 0The fleet of Renault Master ambulances operated by Medicall...
Dec 08, 2016 0It’s not every day that two Irish lads are chosen to be...
Aug 29, 2015 0At the end of July Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles had...
Jul 15, 2015 0“Charging to the Front” – is the new...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Feb 12, 2016 0“Irish Ferries deeply regrets the inconvenience...
Feb 12, 2016 0The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) is calling on...
Dec 06, 2015 0The latest quarterly iShip Index, published by the Irish...
Aug 29, 2015 0Samskip has acquired the remaining shares in Van Dieren...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...
Nov 17, 2016 0From the first ‘swiveler’ with pendle axles to the...
Jun 27, 2016 0CIMC Vehicles, the China-based global trailer manufacturer...
Aug 29, 2015 0Optimised wear and enhanced tread design for considerably...