Dublin Port reviews Masterplan 2012-2040

Growth increases by 6.3% in 2016; volumes up by 25% in just four years

The Dublin Port Company has issued the first review of its Masterplan 2012-2040, which is now open for public consultation.

Dublin Port’s Masterplan 2012-2040, a framework to guide the future development and operation of Dublin Port, makes provision for periodic reviews. This ensures that the Masterplan reflects changing circumstances such as developments in policies governing planning, national transport, the environment and the economy. Since it was first published in 2012, there have been a number of significant developments which have prompted a review of the Masterplan now.

These include:

Sustained high levels of growth

Commencement of the Alexandra Basin Redevelopment (ABR) Project and other major port infrastructure projects

Policy developments at a national, regional and local level

International developments including Brexit and the possible introduction of customs and other security controls in Dublin Port.

The Consultation Paper has been prepared to help inform the public consultation, which runs until Tuesday 7 March 2017. Dublin Port is inviting submissions from all those with an interest in the future development of the Port. Public Information Days will take place from 2-8pm in local community venues, where members of the public can meet with representatives from Dublin Port Company in person, learn more about the review and make their views known:

13th February: Scoil Uí Chonaill GAA Club, 95 Clontarf Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3

15th February: Seán O’Casey Community Centre, St. Mary’s Road, East Wall, Dublin 3

16th February: Clanna Gael Fontenoy GAA Club, Sean Moore Road, Ringsend, Dublin 4

The Masterplan Review 2017 will be published in the summer to ensure that the Masterplan will continue to form the basis of future developments at Dublin Port, as trade volumes grow.