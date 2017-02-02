 

Dublin Port reviews Masterplan 2012-2040

Feb 02, 2017 Breaking News 0

  • Growth increases by 6.3% in 2016; volumes up by 25% in just four years

The Dublin Port Company has issued the first review of its Masterplan 2012-2040, which is now open for public consultation.

Dublin Port’s Masterplan 2012-2040, a framework to guide the future development and operation of Dublin Port, makes provision for periodic reviews.  This ensures that the Masterplan reflects changing circumstances such as developments in policies governing planning, national transport, the environment and the economy. Since it was first published in 2012, there have been a number of significant developments which have prompted a review of the Masterplan now.

These include:

  • Sustained high levels of growth
  • Commencement of the Alexandra Basin Redevelopment (ABR) Project and other major port infrastructure projects
  • Policy developments at a national, regional and local level
  • International developments including Brexit and the possible introduction of customs and other security controls in Dublin Port.

The Consultation Paper has been prepared to help inform the public consultation, which runs until Tuesday 7 March 2017.  Dublin Port is inviting submissions from all those with an interest in the future development of the Port.  Public Information Days will take place from 2-8pm in local community venues, where members of the public can meet with representatives from Dublin Port Company in person, learn more about the review and make their views known:

  • 13th February:  Scoil Uí Chonaill GAA Club, 95 Clontarf Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3
  • 15th February: Seán O’Casey Community Centre, St. Mary’s Road, East Wall, Dublin 3
  • 16th February: Clanna Gael Fontenoy GAA Club, Sean Moore Road, Ringsend, Dublin 4

The Masterplan Review 2017 will be published in the summer to ensure that the Masterplan will continue to form the basis of future developments at Dublin Port, as trade volumes grow.

Commenting on the programme, Eamonn O’Reilly, Chief Executive of Dublin Port Company, said: “Dublin Port’s volumes are now 13% or 4.0m gross tonnes higher than they were at the peak of the boom in 2007. When we originally launched our Masterplan five years ago, we assumed an average annual growth rate of 2.5% over the 30 years to 2040. We now believe we need to increase this growth assumption to 3.3%. Under this revised assumption, the Port’s volumes would increase by 265% to 77m gross tonnes over the 30 years to 2040. It is prudent that we respond to changing circumstances as they impact on the Port’s operations and capacity to grow. That is why we are reviewing our Masterplan and, as part of this review, I would encourage people to take the opportunity to participate in the consultation over the coming weeks. The focus of the review will be on how best we can use our lands to increase the throughput capacity of the Port. DPC believes that the Port can be developed to cater for anticipated volumes through to 2040 within the Port’s existing footprint and without significant major infill works. This will require the maximum utilisation of our brownfield sites and adjacent river berthage. The implementation of the next phase of the Masterplan will continue to focus on achieving proper planning and sustainable development through the continued redevelopment of the brownfield sites within Dublin Port’s existing footprint.”

