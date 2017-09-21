Drivers’ hours: changes to fines for commercial drivers in UK

DVSA to issue £300 fines to Truck drivers who take their full, weekly 45-hour rest breaks in their vehicle

The Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) in the UK is to fine drivers up to £300 if they’re caught breaking the rules. The enforcement agency is broadening the scope on penalties to professional drivers that spend extended rest periods in their vehicle. They can also be prosecuted or have their vehicle immobilised. According the the DVSA, truck, bus or coach drivers, must follow rules on how many hours they can drive and the breaks required to take.

At the moment, DVSA can only fine drivers for offences committed that day or

ongoing offences, like manipulating tachograph records, which record drivers’ hours. Drivers will be fined for older offences

DVSA traffic examiners will be given new powers to issue on-the-spot fines for any drivers’ hours offences committed in the last 28 days.

In a single roadside check, DVSA traffic examiners will be able to issue fines for up to 5 drivers’ hours offences. It means a driver could be fined up to £1,500 in a single check if the rules are consistently broken.

It won’t matter if the offences took place in Great Britain or elsewhere.

The rules will also apply to drivers who don’t live in Great Britain. However, they’ll need to pay any fines immediately, before being allowed to continue their journey. DVSA will immobilise their vehicle until they pay.

When the rules will change

These changes will be well-publicised so drivers and vehicle operators are fully aware of the penalties. Guidance about drivers’ hours rules will also be updated. Fines to deter drivers from not resting properly, as well as giving fines to drivers for recent offences, DVSA traffic examiners will start issuing fines to deal with drivers who don’t properly rest.

Truck, bus and coach drivers must take a 45-hour rest break at least every fortnight.

From 1 November 2017, the DVSA will start to fine drivers up to £300 if they spend their full weekly rest break in their vehicle in places where it causes a problem. For example, if a truck driver spends their full break in the cab of their vehicle in a lay-by.

Illegal parking, noise and litter nuisance are also liable to cause offence.

Spending the weekly rest break in the cab can contribute to drivers not properly resting expose drivers to poor living conditions. It can also cause problems in local communities. In some areas, truck drivers have parked illegally or inappropriately while taking the 45-hour break, and have caused residents to complain about noise, litter and anti-social behaviour.

During 2016, authorities in Kent took action against 3,700 truck drivers for parking illegally or inappropriately.

Targeting problem areas

DVSA traffic examiners will target places where this is causing the biggest problems, such as residential areas and lay-bys. The Government agency will also work with its counterparts in other countries to deal with overseas operators whose drivers regularly do this.

Devastating consequences of driving tired

Driver fatigue has serious consequences, according to the DVSA. Crashes involving tired drivers can be devastating. Almost a quarter of injuries in accidents involving trucks are fatal or serious. About 40% of sleep-related accidents involve commercial vehicles.

According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), driving while tired may be responsible for 1 in 5 of all accidents up to a quarter of serious and fatal crashes. 6,300 drivers’ hours fines were given to truck drivers by DVSA between April 2015 and March 2016.

Protection from unsafe drivers and vehicles is top of the agenda stated DVSA Chief Executive, Gareth Llewellyn: “DVSA’s priority is to protect you from unsafe drivers and vehicles.These tougher fines will help us to take stronger action against any drivers or operators who break drivers’ hours rules and will help make our roads safer. There’s no excuse for driving while tired. The results of falling asleep at the wheel of a 40 tonne truck can be devastating to families and communities. Any drivers breaking these rules is putting other road users at risk and could face losing their licence and livelihood.”

James Firth, the Freight Transport Association’s Head of Licensing Policy & Compliance Information, added: “For some years, DVSA officers have been virtually powerless to take effective action against non-UK HGV drivers who may have committed a string of offences in the days and weeks before the vehicle is stopped. These new powers mean the enforcement authorities will be more able – and more likely – to take action against all drivers who are found to have repeatedly flouted these critical road safety laws.”