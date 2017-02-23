‘Driverless trucks are inevitable’ – Secretary-General of the International Transport at CILT event

The Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport (CILT) welcomed Jose Viegas to Dublin on 9 February. The Secretary-General of the International Transport Forum, addressed industry leaders at a special event organised by CILT and the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

In his speech at the Transport & Climate Summit, held at Dublin Castle, he spoke at length on a number of issues relating to the need to reduce carbon emissions and also focused on the future of transport across Europe. He was adamant that driverless trucks were inevitable.

‘‘Driverless trucks are coming, it’s not if but when and how. They will change the landscape of transport and logistics.’’

The Secretary-General also believed Brexit would have a seismic effect on the transport and logistics industry describing it as a ‘‘big earthquake, but a positive one.’’

Jose also spoke at length about the need to reduce carbon emissions, one of the key objectives of the International Transport Forum (ITF). He stressed the need for more policy change and less reliance on technological advancement and explained how the ITF is currently designing a model to reduce carbon emissions which will be available for countries to test and is set for introduction by May 2019.