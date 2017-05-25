DPD Ireland launches nationwide Food Logistics Delivery service

With an initial investment of €500,000, DPD Ireland has entered into the agri-food market with the launch of a storage and fulfilment facility dedicated to the industry.

DPD Ireland, the Athlone headquartered express delivery firm provides ambient, chilled and frozen storage at its newly expanded logistics facility. Through an integrated warehouse management system the company can link directly into the shipper’s order management software and provide tracking details from storage to fulfilment to dispatch to delivery. DPD has a range of “smart boxes” available to control temperature throughout the delivery process.

“The challenge for the supplier up to now has been to ensure delivery within very strict time limits in order to ensure freshness and quality on delivery. The DPD Food offering, which includes the ‘Predict’ messaging service, provides the consumer with the exact hour of delivery and offers them the flexibility to opt for delivery to a neighbour or to a safe place. This ensures that deliveries are made speedily, punctually and reliably. Food logistics and delivery in Ireland has enormous potential,” commented Gavin Warwick, General Manager Logistics at DPD Ireland.

Online food retailing is a huge growth market in Ireland. Bord Bia reports that online grocery shopping in the Republic of Ireland is valued at €170m, but that this is relatively underdeveloped as it only represents 1.2% of overall sales. This figure is expected to rise rapidly over the next few years to reach 4.5% by 2021. On this basis, DPD Ireland developed its DPD Food solution to ensure that it can manage the needs for food storage and distribution of its existing and future customer base.

Two of DPD’s customers currently using the DPD Food storage and distribution services are Pow_Cow.com and Amazonia.organic which are both involved in the health food market, a growing segment across the country. Amazonia supplies superfoods derived from palm, coconuts and sea minerals, as well as organic Fair Trade green coffee bean and Ecuadorian cacao. Pow­_Cow.com produces high protein, low fat frozen yoghurt, made in Ireland, from Irish milk.

Laura Arnold, Territory Manager for Amazonia in Ireland said that the company selected DPD to manage the logistics and distribution of its range because of DPD’s high end logistics facility and speed and efficiency of delivery. The companys star product, Amazonia Organic Açai, is picked by local farmers, pulped, frozen and packed within 24 hours, a process that is necessary to achieve premium grade quality. “Açai is extremely sensitive, and its medicinal qualities can be compromised if not handled carefully. As well as the açai range, Amazonia is the first company to import certified organic frozen coconut and pitaya to Europe, both of which need to remain frozen to keep all the nutritional goodness intact. With direct access to the DPD delivery network, the service can be achieved in under twelve hours within Ireland which is imperative to maintaining the standard of our products,” she explained.