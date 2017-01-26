DPD Ireland expands on the double at Athlone HQ

Having doubled its turnover within five years, DPD Ireland has invested significantly to meet demand with the official opening of its newly expanded sortation facility in Athlone.

DPD’s headquarters at the Athlone Business Park has doubled in size from 50,000 to 100,000 sq.ft. and the expansion will enable the company to triple its daily parcel handing capacity from 50,000 to 150,000. During the Christmas peak period, over 100,000 parcels were handled every day. Currently, DPD operates 38 local depots across the island of Ireland through local agents. Over 600 commercial vehicles undertake collection deliveries 6 days a week. During 2017, revenues of €70.8m were reached. At present, 1,000 people are employed in total.

In the past 12 months over one hundred jobs have been created across various disciplines within the firm and with a further one hundred to be realised during the course of 2017, with additional sorting technicians, drivers and administrative staff taken on. Further investment in automisation at the warehouse has also been made.

Commenting on the development, Brendan O’Neill, Chief Executive of DPD Ireland said; “In line with our business vision, demand has increased by almost 20% over the last twelve months. The expanded premises allow us to cater for the growing needs of our customers. Along with the current expansion we have extended our working week to six days, which is an example of our continued commitment to our customers.”

An Taoiseach, Enda Kenny who performed the ceremony, paid tribute to the management and employees at the company. “DPD’s investment of over €13m in this new facility is testament to the growth and confidence in our economy. It is great to see DPD double their capacity and treble their daily parcel handing capacity, especially here in Athlone. The creation of approximately 100 new jobs as well as the contribution to the local economy in other areas is extremely welcome. The strength of DPD’s business is indicative of the increasing importance of on-line trade but also recovery in our economy. The growth we’re expecting is strong and broad based. Employment continues to grow with more than 190,000 new jobs created since we launched the Action Plan for Jobs in 2012.”