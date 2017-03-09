DKV increases spread of transparent fuel prices across Europe

Mar 09, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Price data from Italian, Spanish and Portuguese authorities in the DKV APP and the route-planning application DKV MAPS now included.
Pan-European fuel and service card provider DKV Euro Service is now offering its customers even more up-to-date price information from additional countries across the Continent. Following the example of Germany and France, the Italian, Spanish and Portuguese authorities have been publishing current price data for some time, which can now be used in DKV products.
“We welcome the decision of the authorities to make their data available for our products,” says Dirk Simon, Head of Fuel & Payment Authorisation at DKV Euro Service. “With more price transparency comes higher added value for our customers and increased individualisation of the products and services concepts we can arrange with them.” Until recently, fuel price information outside of Germany was based on transaction data from fuel card providers. As a result, customers had no current price information about less frequented fuel stations.
Only time will tell whether this increased price transparency in further parts of Europe will have similar effects to the facility provided by the Market Transparency Unit in Germany.
“We will monitor the market meticulously and keep our customers informed of changes,” added Dirk.
