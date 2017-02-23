Diary Date – Wednesday 1 March – Belfast

Feb 23, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
The Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) is to hold its first ever ‘Going for Bronze’ workshop in Northern Ireland.
The workshop aims to support companies looking to achieve FORS Bronze accreditation which serves to confirm an operator employs good practices and complies with the requirements laid out by the FORS Standard. This includes demonstrating dedication to driver and vehicle safety, combined with improving operating practices through effective monitoring of fuel and tyre usage.
Whether you are preparing for your assessment for the first time or addressing issues raised at a previous assessment, this workshop is specifically designed to guide and support you through the process from registration to Bronze accreditation.
Developing, documenting and communicating road transport policies is essential for fleet operators, but knowing where to start and how to develop effective policies can seem daunting.
The workshop – to be held at AECOM, 9th Floor, Clarence West Building, 2 Clarence Street West, Belfast on Wednesday March 1st – will help you through the process of developing policy and processes and give guidance to creating your own written documents.
The event, which is free of charge, though you need to book to secure your place, runs from 10am through to 1.30pm, and will cover a number of topics including:
* The benefits of Bronze – what is available to you
* Overview of the FORS standards
* How to meet the Bronze requirements
* Examples of non-conformity and avoiding the pitfalls
* Next steps after assessment
More information as well as the booking link can be found at: : https://tinyurl.com/zgugen2
“We are planning to add a second workshop next Wednesday to run in the afternoon as the morning session is now nearly full. Details are: Morning workshop 10:00 – 13:30 with a light lunch provided. Additional afternoon workshop 14:00 – 17:30, lunch from 13:30,” said Peter Morrow, Principal Consultant Strategic Planning & Advisory, Transportation – AECOM
