Diary Date FTAI Van Safe Seminar Galway – 13 July

Jul 06, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Raising operational standards and recognising excellence
The Freight Transport Association Ireland (FTAI) is hosting a VanSafe information evening on 13 July next at the Maldron Hotel, Oranmore, Galway from 5-7pm.
VanSafe is the new initiative from the FTAI for compliant Light Commercial Vehicle fleet operators and is an industry driven programme designed to raise operational standards and recognise excellence. VanSafe requires operators seeking accreditation to pass a systems audit that includes Vehicle and equipment maintenance, Maintenance cycles, Vehicle standards, Vehicle administration, Driver licensing and competence, Driver behaviour and Sustainable operations.
“VanSafe will be the new term for compliant van operators in Ireland, and as we know the usage of Light Commercials is growing steadily and we in FTA Ireland are delighted to offer a standard that independently verifies the compliance levels of van fleet operators in line with their operational obligations under various road safety and health and legislation,” commented Aidan Flynn, General Manager, FTAI.
A number of likeminded stakeholders have partnered with FTA Ireland on this initiative, such as Enprova, Transpoco, insuremyvan.ie, Merrion Fleet Management and AA Ireland.
“In covering the fleet leasing, insurance, roadside rescue, tracking and sustainable sectors, our partners demonstrate a mutual commitment to promoting safety and compliance whilst trying to encourage a culture of continuous improvement,” added Aidan.
The Seminar will feature short presentations from these partners along with special addresses from Jarlath Sweeney, Group Editor, Fleet Transport magazine presenting ‘The Evolution of Vans’ along with Gary Green, FTAI Business Services Manager who will cover the topic: ‘One Fateful Day’, a series of short videos to illustrate the risks and repercussions of an avoidable crash on a business.
Please email info@ftai.ie or phone 018447516 to confirm your attendance at this event.
