DHL opens new Life Sciences facility at Dublin Airport

Jul 06, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Global logistics provider DHL Supply Chain officially opened a new pharmaceutical grade facility at the Horizon Logistics Park near Dublin Airport. The new facility, fully approved by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) represents an important extension of the company’s proven global pharmaceutical supply chain capability.
The brand-new, secure premises will allow pharmaceutical companies manufacturing in Ireland to enjoy fully compliant temperature controlled end-to-end supply chain management including: storage, pick & pack and inventory control. Plans are in place to extend the service across the temperature regimes and provide value-added repack and postponement services. The new DHL logistics centre is expected to create up to 50 jobs over the coming months.
The new facility makes Ireland the 43rd country in which DHL has established a Life Sciences Centre of Excellence, offering full access and integration with DHL’s temperature controlled transport services by Road, Air, Ocean and Express.
Located close to European markets and well serviced by road, air and sea, nine out of ten of the top global pharmaceutical companies and nine out of the top ten biopharmaceutical companies have already chosen Ireland as their manufacturing base.
