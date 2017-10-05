DHL Express increases shipment rates for 2018

Oct 05, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Rates for international express shipments up to 70 kg to increase by an average of 3.9%
International express services provider DHL Express, has announced its annual general average price increase, effective 1 January, 2018. The average price increase for international shipments weighing up to 70 kg will be 3.9% and the average rate increase of 3.9% will be applied for heavier and bulkier shipments weighing over 70 kg.
“The DHL Express customer promise is that we will provide the very highest levels of service quality for their international time definite shipments and their business,” said Ken Allen, CEO, DHL Express. “Over the last year, we have added new hubs with automated sorting capabilities to our international network and further strengthened our security measures in order to meet the requirements of our customers, partners and transport authorities. We have announced further investments in modernizing our aviation fleet, introducing more green vehicles for inner city delivery and enhancing our ground infrastructure around the world. We have also deployed new solutions – such as On Demand Delivery and Parcel Lockers – to make the delivery process even more convenient for retailers and their customers in the dynamically growing e-commerce segment. Our annual price increase ensures that we can make the investments needed to meet our customers’ expectations and to continue to make them successful over the long-term.”
DHL Express adjusts its prices annually, taking into account inflation, currency dynamics and other rising costs, such as expenses related to compliance with enhanced security regulations, in each of the more than 220 countries and territories that it serves. Price adjustments will vary from country to country, depending on local conditions, and will apply to all customers where contracts allow.
