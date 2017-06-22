Deutsche Post and Ford to manufacture E-Van

Following StreetScooter’s inaugural showing of an innovative e-commerce express delivery vehicle at the IAA CV Exhibition late last year, the Deutsche Post subsidiary is now entering a partnership with Ford Motor Company for the manufacturing of battery-electric delivery vehicles.

Deutsche Post has already made a big impression in the smaller van segment by designing and producing the emission-free StreetScooter, now both partners are working on a larger vehicle type. The chassis of the Ford Transit provides the technical basis and the new combined unit will be equipped with a battery-electric drivetrain and fitted with a special body construction based on Deutsche Post and DHL Paket specifications.

The start of production is scheduled for July 2017. Before the end of 2018, at least 2,500 vehicles will support the urban delivery traffic of Deutsche Post DHL Group. With this volume, the joint project will become the largest manufacturer of battery-electric medium-duty delivery vehicles in Europe.

Both Deutsche Post DHL Group and Ford share the same objective of building future mobility by reducing emissions and creating new traffic solutions.

“I consider this partnership another important boost for electro-mobility in Germany,” said Jürgen Gerdes, Deutsche Post AG. “This step emphasises that Deutsche Post is an innovation leader. It will relieve the inner cities and increase the people’s quality of life. We will continue working on completely carbon neutral CO 2 -neutral logistics!”

“E-Mobility and innovative traffic solutions for urban areas are key focuses for us as we transform our business to meet future challenges,” added Steven Armstrong, Ford Motor Company.

In addition to the new assembly line, the existing manufacturing of the StreetScooter models will be significantly expanded as previously announced. StreetScooter GmbH is planning to manufacture 20,000 units per year of its successful small electrical delivery van in different versions in Aachen and another site in North Rhine-Westphalia. Today, there are already 2,500 StreetScooters in use for Deutsche Post throughout Germany.