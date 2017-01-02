Dakar 2017: IVECO & Team PETRONAS De Rooy IVECO – Ready to Go!

The PETRONAS De Rooy IVECO Team is ready for the next edition of the most famous off-road rally raid.

Three IVECO trucks will face the extreme terrains of South America starting today, Monday, January 2nd, until Saturday, January 14th.

Gerard De Rooy will guide the team with co-driver Moi Torralardona and Darek Rodewald in an IVECO Powerstar. Ton van Genugten and co-driver Anton van Limpt together with Bernard der Kinderen are ready to race in the IVECO Trakker after their exceptional fifth place at Dakar 2016 with the support truck, this year driven by Wuf van Ginkel and Bert van Donkelaar.

Turin, 2 January 2016

The new edition of the most famous rally raid, the Dakar, kicks off in South America, and once again IVECO puts itself to the test with Team PETRONAS De Rooy IVECO: three IVECO trucks – one Powerstar and two Trakkers – will compete, starting today, January 2nd until January 14th, with the support of six other Trakkers.

That of the 2017 rally is a gruelling route: 12 stages and 8.000 winding kilometres with about 3.000 km of selective sections. In its 39th edition, the race will go through Paraguay for the first time, the 29th country in its history, the fifth on the South American continent, which has levels of humidity of up to 100% this time of year. For a whole week the competitors will cross mountainous territories with stretches at 5.000 m above sea level. The part through Bolivia will be longer than last year and the night-time drives will be characterised by below zero temperatures — that the pilots will really miss once they are in the thick of the over 50°C of the Argentine legs. Argentina has always hosted the race and this year too, it will stand out as the country hosting the grand finale.

All contenders are in their place at the starting line for the first leg of the race: a 454 km route (39 of which are timed) lies between the starting line at Asunción and the first stop at Resistencia. It’s not the distance that the expert pilots have to worry about, but the tension that is always in the air on the day the rally begins, when setting a good pace is fundamental to the rest of the race.

After the outstanding performance in 2016, Team PETRONAS De Rooy IVECO is back and ready to accept the challenge with Gerard de Rooy and Ton van Genugten and the support of Wuf van Ginkel.

The champion in 2012 and 2016, Gerard de Rooy, behind the wheel of an IVECO Powerstar – vehicle number 500 – in sleeper cab version will be flanked by co-driver Moi Torrallardona. Mechanic Darek Rodewald will also be present on board the Powerstar, providing technical support throughout the event.

Driving the second vehicle, an IVECO Trakker – truck number 507 – with cab in day cab version, will be pilot Ton van Genugten with co-driver Anton van Limpt and mechanic Bernard der Kinderen.

The second IVECO Trakker – truck number 525 – is entrusted to pilot Wuf van Ginkel, at his debut with IVECO trucks, who will be specifically in charge of rapid assistance during the race. Erik Kofman will be his co-driver, with Bert van Donkelaar providing his services as a mechanic.

Federico Villagra, a genuine revelation in the 2016 race, will compete for victory on an IVECO Powerstar with co-pilot Adrian Arturo Yacopini and mechanic Ricardo Adrian Torlaschi.

The IVECO Trakker is a vehicle designed to excel even in the most extreme off-road missions. With versions that range from 18 to 72 tons, the Trakker is the perfect combination of robustness and reliability, with the outstanding comfort of the New Stralis Active Day and Active Time cabs. The Trakker range, with left or right-hand drive, offers extensive scope for customisation for a variety of specific missions, thanks to the IVECO Cursor 13 engines and the two available cab types (Hi-Land and Hi-Track). Both versions can be specified in 4×2, 4×4, 6×4, 6×6 and 8×8 configurations, with engine powers ranging from 310 to 500hp. The tractors are available in 4×2, 4×4, 6×4 and 6×6 configurations, with engine powers ranging from 360 to 500 hp. Whether used for working in extreme off-road conditions or a majority of on-road missions with the occasional off-road operation, the Trakker can be equipped to optimise payload and fuel consumption.

FPT Industrial, a brand of CNH Industrial that designs and manufactures on-road, off-road and power generation engines as well as axles and transmissions, will also be the technical sponsor of the team together with Sparco.

One of IVECO’s long-standing partners, PETRONAS Lubricants will be supporting its historical partner in the 2017 Dakar adventure. PETRONAS Lubricants, acting as Title Sponsor, will supply the lubricants and functional fluids for the rally and service vehicles, to become the first technical partner of the Team PETRONAS De Rooy IVECO Team.

The sponsors also include OK Trucks, IVECO-certified used vehicle brand.