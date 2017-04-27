Dachser acquires majority stake of Johnston Logistics

Apr 27, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Germany headquartered global logistics firm Dachser has acquired a major stake in leading logistics provider Johnston Logistics, with immediate effect. The majority shareholding undisclosed deal further strengthens the long established relationship between the two companies.
Founded in 1979 by brothers Albert and Ivan Johnston, Johnston Logistics is a significant force in the Irish logistics industry, specialising in the warehousing and transport of hazardous products.
A former winner of the Fleet Transport Irish Haulier of the Year award, Johnston’s generated revenue of €24m in 2016 and has a staff of 150 working from its head office in Rathcoole, Dublin with regional depots in Cork and Limerick. The company is also supported by over 100 external drivers.
Headquartered in Germany with operations in Europe, North and South America, Africa and Middle East, and Asia Pacific, Dachser boasts one of the most efficient logistics networks in the world. Its revenue for 2016 was €5.71 billion and it has 27,450 employees.
Johnston Logistics will continue to be headed by Albert Johnston and the current management team. In the coming months, it will be rebranded as Dachser and integrated within the Group.
Albert Johnston is pleased to remain with the company under new ownership: “Any logistics business is only as good as the people working in the business and the customers who depend on the service, supported by evolving technology. We have an excellent management team and a loyal and dedicated staff to whom we owe our long-standing success.”
The acquisition of Johnston Logistics by Dachser secures the future of our staff and the company for generations to come. We are a strong and growing force in Ireland and with Dachser behind us we will develop and grow our business at a much faster rate with the benefit of Dachser’s global logistics network, resources and technology. I am proud and looking forward to this new chapter for Johnston Logistics.”
For Michael Schilling, COO of Dachser, the acquisition of Johnston Logistics is indicative of Dachser’s confidence in Europe’s future, and an exciting opportunity to further enhance the all-important European network. “As a family-owned enterprise, we are delighted to add a highly regarded and long established family business to our network.”
Johnston Logistics’ services include overnight and same day domestic distribution, warehousing, pick and pack, and UK and European forwarding. Industries served include petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, hardware, plastics and packaging.
