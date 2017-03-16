CV Show 2017 Preview II

Mar 16, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Continuing our exclusive report from the exhibitors that presented details of what they will be showcasing at the special CV Show Media briefing held at the NEC, Birmingham last month in advance of the main event at the same venue from 24/26 April next.
“Another Commercial Vehicle Show is fast approaching with the CV Sector in a strong position. There are a number of reasons for this; home deliveries and online shopping are obvious factors but there are also great new products and new segments such as the pick-up market is growing rapidly. The HGV market grew, too – a positive sign for both the sector and the economy as a whole. HGVs are essential for transporting vital goods around the country and their demand provides a barometer for the economy, so these results are certainly welcome. Looking ahead, we must ensure business uncertainty is minimised so this success can continue,” commented Mike Hawes, Chief Executive, SMMT, on behalf of the organisers.
“This year’s CV Show is more relevant than ever and we are particularly pleased to see several major HGV manufacturers return to the show. Keen interest across the commercial vehicle market is, however, creating a boom for additional goods and services. Whether that’s trailers, parts and components, telematics, driver assistance systems, fleet management software or specialist conversions, the CV Show is the perfect shop window for them all and a great opportunity for anyone in the transport or logistics industry to do business. I look forward to seeing you there.”
DAF Trucks promotes its Transport Efficiency initiative
Stand 5C81
Long term market leader DAF Trucks, is returning to the Show for 2017, promoting its Transport Efficiency product line programme.
DAF Transport Efficiency encompasses a range of product enhancements such as Silent Mode and Predictive Cruise Control, supported by the company’s range of customer support services, namely, DAFaid, DAF MultiSupport R&M packages, DAF Parts and PACCAR Financial– all combining to provide operators with a total transport solution. On show will be a mix of models from the company’s LF, CF and XF series supported by DAF Trucks experts from across the company. The Dutch brand will also be showing its new, pan-European, on-line fleet management system, DAF Connect, which gives insight to all relevant truck, driver and location information for individual vehicles and entire fleets.
DAF Trucks occupies its traditional location in Hall 5 adjacent to an additional, large outside exhibition area – which will be home to the Thame based company’s new Showtrekker hospitality trailer.
Brigade Electronics to launch 3G cameras
Stand 4J90
Brigade Electronics will be launching a new 3G enabled digital recording system at the Show. The new mobile digital recording system (MDR) allows operators to remotely access footage and other vehicle information such as speed and location in real time. The standard MDR has been one of Brigade’s most sought-after products in recent years but now the company can offer a fully managed and hosted 3G solution.
The new service allows operators remote access and live streaming of footage from up to eight vehicle mounted cameras. Immediate access to data is invaluable; in the event of an incident, to refute claims, assess which party is culpable and reassure drivers in the event of an emergency.
The managed service includes a 3G SIM card and access to Brigade’s hosted server. By hosting the service, Brigade is able to identify any SIM or network issues through remote diagnostics, saving the customer valuable time and resource. Customers have the choice to access footage via the Brigade dashboard or by downloading the app on their phones.
Brigade will also be releasing its improved Sidescan. Following feedback of driver annoyance, the buzzer now silences when there is no danger present and resumes once motion is detected. A new optional extra is the Sidescan OSD Module which provides the driver with an on-screen display of the detection area.
FORS Professional offers comprehensive training
Stand 4G78
With interest to Irish transport companies, FORS, the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme, which has a Dublin based branch, is taking its FORS Professional brand to the Show, to promote the range of training it offers and delivers to its members.
The FORS Professional training package supports the scheme’s three core principles of best practice – safety, efficiency and environmental protection – bringing together the full suite of FORS training materials and opportunities.
The training provides educational tools for operators, including specific training for drivers and transport managers – and for transport companies regardless of size and make-up. Fully funded for FORS members, FORS Professional offers training courses and eLearning as well as toolkits, guides and other materials to ensure fleets have the best possible access to education and best practice.
Safety, efficiency and environmental protection are central themes to the scheme.
FORS Director, John Hix, said, “FORS is the only best practice accreditation scheme which provides such a dedicated and comprehensive portfolio of classroom training and eLearning. With such a comprehensive range of courses on offer, we have all the bases covered for any operator, regardless of their size and fleet make-up. FORS Professional training is central to our quest in making best practice an everyday mind-set for all our members.”
Intelligent Telematics shows 3G camera package
Stand 4F100
Intelligent Telematics will be using the Show to demonstrate its 3G vehicle camera system, which it claims is the only 3G solution currently available in the fleet marketplace that delivers integrated driver behaviour monitoring and proactive claims management.
The company says its approach is already achieving annual savings per vehicle from improved driver coaching and risk management, as well as claim cost savings per third-party collision, for road transport operations.
“We will be sharing the stand with key solutions and technology partners to demonstrate how road transport operators can achieve significant savings and benefits from using our integrated 3G camera solution,” explained Sam Footer, Director at Intelligent Telematics. “By combining our industry-leading devices with complementary software technologies and services, we have created an advanced proposition that offers unrivalled savings potential for fleets.”
Intelligent Telematics’ IT1000 and IT2000 3G devices use sophisticated camera technology, so that HD footage of any collision, near miss or harsh driving incident is captured and transmitted within minutes of it happening, direct from the scene.
