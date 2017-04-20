CV Show 2017 – the ‘must-attend’ event for logistics & road transport

Hall to Hall – Wall to Wall – the Commercial Vehicle Show 2017 is set to be another bumper (to bumper) event! With 10% additional floor space, and over 460 exhibitors, Halls 3, 3a, 4 and 5 of the NEC are fully sold out, with exhibitors spanning across the road transport, distribution and logistics industries.

For 2017, the show sees trucks making a return, with market leader DAF Trucks and MAN Truck & Bus, along with Guest Trucks, a major distributor for Iveco all featuring.

While there are bound to be a number of surprises, one of the major news stories will be the reveal of DAF’s new Future Truck Chassis Concept.

The show will also play host to some major new LCV launches, including national premieres of MAN’s new TGE and Volkswagen’s Crafter, along with the Isuzu D-Max Pick-up, three new body derivatives of the Peugeot Partner and the world’s first low-floor electric minibus in the form of the Mellor Coachcraft Orion E.

Trailers will play a big part, too, with major new product launches from Tiger, Cartwright, Montracon and Lawrence David, along with Chereau, Don-Bur, Ekeri, Gray & Adams, SDC, Tiger and Transdek.

Also new for 2017 will be two new live features, which are set to fuel discussion among visitors.

The new initiatives are the Innovation Hub, presented by respected industry title Motor Transport, and interactive Twitter Lounges, in which visitors and exhibitors can tweet their experiences and news live from the show.

The focus of the Innovation Hub is on exploring the latest developments in fuels, autonomous vehicles and logistics planning.

The Innovation Hub will be housed in Hall 3 and will be free to attend – there’s no need to pre-register, just turn up and take a seat.

Meanwhile, the Twitter Lounges will broadcast visitors’ and exhibitors’ tweets live, if the handles @theCVShow and #CVShow are used. It’s a great way for exhibitors to get their messages across, following three solid years of growth in the show’s social media presence.

Nowhere is that type of thinking more visible than in the show’s two dedicated zones, designed to make it easy for visitors to find sector suppliers. WORKSHOP is an all-encompassing shop window displaying hundreds of exhibitors spanning the whole automotive aftermarket and CV maintenance sector, while COOL satisfies the special requirements of the temperature controlled operator with a vast display of refrigerated transport and cold chain equipment and related services.

To register to attend the CV Show for free and find out more about the show’s many features, along with a full exhibitor list and floorplan, go to www.cvshow.com