Crick Trailer Sales established by Dennison Trailers in UK

Jun 15, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Crick Trailer Sales is a new stocking sales outlet located at Rugby’s Europark Industrial Estate for Dennison Trailers. Situated just three minutes drive from J18 on the M1 or 2 miles from J1 on the M6, the new fully equipped, sales centre is ideally positioned for convenient access. “We have a core stock of tipping trailers, machinery carriers and tractor/plant carriers to serve the construction industry,” explained Scott Pagano, Crick Trailers Ltd.
Established over 50 years ago and still family owned and run, Dennison Trailers is one of the major players in the manufacturing of commercial trailers to the UK and Irish logistics market. The Naas headquartered company sees the new business as an important element of its growth strategy.
Christopher Utley of Richard Utley Ltd, at Europark said: “We are delighted that Dennison Trailers has chosen Europark as the location for its new business and wish them every success for the future. It is also good news for business generally as it demonstrates that companies are continuing to make commitments and decisions despite the recent negativity in the press on Brexit.”
Parked on the lawns of Harrogate’s Majestic Hotel at the Tip-ex & Tank-ex 2017 outdoor display area was a new fixed 35 yd3 tub-bodied Dennison tipper trailer alongside one of the most innovative trailers on the market, the sliding bogie trailer, designed to compete against the 8-wheeler rigid. “It shortens by 1.2 metres for better manoeuvrability and greater stability while tipping,” explained David Dennison, Innovation & Design Director at Dennison Trailers. “In the extended position, it meets the requirements to carry a payload of up to 29.5 tonnes, up to 9.5 tonnes more than your average 8-wheeler,” he added.
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 11, 2017 0
Jun 08, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 11, 2017 0
Jun 08, 2017 0
Mar 30, 2017 0A significant honour for Iveco in the lead up to the Green...
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Jun 06, 2017 0Madrid, 1 June 2017.- Having received the visit of 10,041...
Apr 05, 2017 0Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference...
Apr 05, 2017 0The Annual General Meeting of the Coach Tourism &...
Apr 05, 2017 0In the past three years the number of people traveling by...
Apr 05, 2017 0Much in the media spotlight recently, family owned McGinley...
Apr 20, 2017 0The eagerly anticipated Crafter range from Volkswagen...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Dec 06, 2015 0The latest quarterly iShip Index, published by the Irish...
Jun 11, 2017 0Did you know that by cleaning the underside of your trailer...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...