Crick Trailer Sales established by Dennison Trailers in UK

Crick Trailer Sales is a new stocking sales outlet located at Rugby’s Europark Industrial Estate for Dennison Trailers. Situated just three minutes drive from J18 on the M1 or 2 miles from J1 on the M6, the new fully equipped, sales centre is ideally positioned for convenient access. “We have a core stock of tipping trailers, machinery carriers and tractor/plant carriers to serve the construction industry,” explained Scott Pagano, Crick Trailers Ltd.

Established over 50 years ago and still family owned and run, Dennison Trailers is one of the major players in the manufacturing of commercial trailers to the UK and Irish logistics market. The Naas headquartered company sees the new business as an important element of its growth strategy.

Christopher Utley of Richard Utley Ltd, at Europark said: “We are delighted that Dennison Trailers has chosen Europark as the location for its new business and wish them every success for the future. It is also good news for business generally as it demonstrates that companies are continuing to make commitments and decisions despite the recent negativity in the press on Brexit.”

Parked on the lawns of Harrogate’s Majestic Hotel at the Tip-ex & Tank-ex 2017 outdoor display area was a new fixed 35 yd3 tub-bodied Dennison tipper trailer alongside one of the most innovative trailers on the market, the sliding bogie trailer, designed to compete against the 8-wheeler rigid. “It shortens by 1.2 metres for better manoeuvrability and greater stability while tipping,” explained David Dennison, Innovation & Design Director at Dennison Trailers. “In the extended position, it meets the requirements to carry a payload of up to 29.5 tonnes, up to 9.5 tonnes more than your average 8-wheeler,” he added.