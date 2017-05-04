CQMS 2017 – ‘Making the Earth Move’

If anyone doubted the importance of the quarrying and construction industry to the Irish economy, then a visit to the 2017 ‘Construction & Quarrying Machinery Show’ (CQMS) at Molloy’s Quarry near Tullamore, County Offaly would quickly dispel those doubts.

The 2017 CQMS saw a significant expansion of exhibition space and an increase in the number of exhibitors compared to the previous CQMS, held two years ago. During the two-day event, over 200 exhibitors showcased over €70 million worth of machinery and equipment catering to all aspects of the industry. From how to source and extract materials, to product processing and through to final delivery to the end user.

It was welcoming to see that main sponsor Close Brothers Commercial Finance had a number of representatives present. Close Brothers’ understanding of the industry has earned a reputation of being a company that works well with operators across all aspects of equipment finance. It offers a broad variety of attractive packages such as equipment refinancing which can be adapted to suit an individual operator’s needs.

On stand at the show were all manner of service providers to meet, greet and inform operators about the latest product innovations. This included a number of global brands such as Cummins which was there to launch its Tier 5 SCR only engines to the Irish market, and Industrial Tyre Specialists which presented Continental AG new tyre product targeting the extreme duty sector.

While the show featured a wide variety of equipment from the major OEMs brands, one stand that received a great deal of interest was the Harris Group. The company presented no less than eight new Chinese Sinotruk already spray painted and ready for delivery.

Other highlights included a full demonstration of how a quarry works and how stone is processed and crushed. This gave the public a unique opportunity to see what happens in a quarry and see the equipment in operation. Another popular live feature was the demonstrations and test drives of the 5-axle Renault Trucks’ Range C models with rear steer axle.

While there was no shortage of business done over the two days, there was also plenty of entertainment. A big hit with the crowd was the now world famous ‘JCB Dancing Diggers’ whose performance was followed by an aerial acrobatics display made even more exciting thanks to the perfect weather conditions.

An estimated 8,000 people attended over the two days, and it was welcoming to see many families making the event a good fun day out. All of which bodes well for CQMS 2019.