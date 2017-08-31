Combilift set for expansion as new €40m production facility nears completion

Monaghan-based Combilift, the manufacturer of 4-way forklifts and other innovative handling solutions, is set to double its output in the next few years as its new factory nears completion. €40 million has been invested in the new 46,000m² factory on a 40-hectare site, which will be the largest single manufacturing plant under one roof in Ireland. This expansion will enable Combilift to proceed with its plan to double its current €150 million turnover over the next five years. It currently employs over 300 people at its two facilities.

Combilift invented the world’s first internal combustion engine powered, all-wheel drive multidirectional forklift in 1998 and has experienced exceptional growth ever since. It now exports its wide range of products to over 75 countries around the world.

The new global HQ and production facility will include a dedicated Research & Development building and adjoining administrational offices and is constructed on 40 hectares of industrial zoned land on the Monaghan by-pass, close to where Combilift was first established. Production of some model ranges such as the Straddle Carrier has already moved to the new site, which will be fully operational in the Spring of 2018. The expansion will also create around 200 new jobs, mainly for skilled technicians and design engineers.

Combilift’s products are a popular choice in a wide variety of industry sectors due to their ability to handle loads safely in confined spaces and for their space saving storage and versatile indoor/outdoor operation. “Whether you handle long awkward loads, pallets, containers, oversized products or a combination of these, there is a Combilift to suit your requirements. We are continually adding to our range, so keep an eye on our website or visit us at trade fairs to keep up to date on developments,” said Martin McVicar, MD, Combilift.

