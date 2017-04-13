Close Brothers expands operations in Ireland with new Cork office

Apr 13, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Close Brothers Commercial Finance has opened a new office in Cork as part of its continued expansion in Ireland. Specialising in asset finance, invoice finance and asset based lending (ABL); the team will be enabling businesses to access alternative sources of funding. The new office is located at IFG House, 82 South Mall.
Close Brothers’ “Modern Merchant Banking” approach means an empowered team with expert knowledge will be able to make fast decisions for Irish SMEs.
A commitment to delivering service excellence and expertise will be applied with a focus on building strong relationships, according to Regional Director for the Munster region, Stephen McCarthy.
“We are delighted to move into our new office in the centre of Cork city where SMEs across all sectors warrant a serious alternative funding provider. Timeless values and modern thinking has been the cornerstone of Close Brothers’ success since 1878 and our team of funding experts are delighted to continue this tradition at a local level in Cork. Supported by a FTSE 250 parent, Close Brothers Commercial Finance is leading the way in providing fast decisions, flexible funding and easier access to more working capital for all SMEs,” he said.
In conjunction with the Munster CPA society, Close Brothers Commercial Finance hosted a recent seminar evening titled “Brexit: Its’ your business”. The event attracted over 200 guests from Cork’s business sector and included presentations on the challenges facing local companies alongside discussions on the impact of Brexit on Irish SME’s.
Close Brothers Commercial Finance is a leading independent provider of asset and invoice finance to both SMEs and large businesses, offering a range of products that help firms with cash flow and working capital demands. Close Brothers has extensive coverage throughout Ireland, with further offices in Belfast, Dublin and Galway, providing easy access to local teams who can make quick decisions on funding.
Picture 1 (L-R): Chris Guilfoyle, Willie John Manley, Stephen McCarthy
Picture 2 (L-R): Stephen McCarthy, Chris Guilfoyle, Adrian Madden, Ciaran McAreavey, Paul Stephens, Willie John Manley
