Changes to Identification Required for Driver Theory Test

May 18, 2017
The Road Safety Authority has announced that as and from 1 June 2017, there will be a change in the identification requirements for any person applying to sit the Driver Theory Test.
From this date onwards, at the time of booking the theory test (or CPC Exam/ADI exam), customers will be asked to confirm that they possess a Public Services Card. In order to book the theory test (or CPC Exam) individuals will need to provide the 12-digit Card Number from the rear of their Public Services Card.
Images of the front and rear of the Public Services Card:
From the 17 June, all customers attending the Driver Theory Test Centre for their theory test (or Driver CPC Case Study/ADI exam) must present a valid Public Services Card as proof of ID.
Failure to produce the card at the test centre for a booked appointment will result in the applicant being unable to sit the test and losing the test fee.
In the test centre, the only acceptable form of ID will be the Public Services Card. The card will be used to verify name, PPS number and identity of the person attending for the test. Customers will need to ensure that the spelling of the name in which they book their test matches exactly the spelling of their name on the card.
Theory tests can be taken at 42 test centre locations around the country as part of the Road Safety Authority’s driver testing and licensing process.
For individuals who need to apply for a Public Services Card, information can be found on the Department of Social Protection website – www.welfare.ie . Any queries regarding the Public Service Card should be directed to the Department of Social Protection, either through the website, by calling into a local Intreo Centre (social welfare local office) or by telephone to 1890 927 999 or 01 7043281.
The Official Driver Theory Test revision material (Books and CD ROM’s) has been updated to include some new and revised questions and will be available to purchase online and at major Irish bookstores from June 2017. The updated material only applies to anyone sitting the Driver Theory Test on or after 5th July 2017. The number of questions to be answered will remain at 40.
