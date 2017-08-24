CEVA expands Dublin facility with temperature controlled unit

Aug 24, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
CEVA Logistics, one of the world’s largest supply chain management company has expanded operations in Ireland with the introduction of a 15,000 sq.ft. temperature-controlled facility at its Dublin warehouse. The new premises was constructed as an insulated building-within-a-building on the city’s Airport Industrial Park and will allow it to better serve customers with medical products requiring to be kept within a constant temperature range of 15-25 degrees.
“Temperature controlled logistics are an increasingly important part of the Irish export market as life sciences manufacturing continues to grow in the country,” stated CEVA’s Managing Director Ireland, Gary O’Connor. “This new addition to our service offering will enable us to store up to 2,100 pallets of medical products within the 15-25 degree temperature range and cater for growing numbers of customer enquiries where temperature-controlled storage is an essential part of their business.”
The transformed facility enables CEVA to provide customers with a 24/7 service for any goods moving through the unit as it is now fully authorized under the HPRA (Health Products Regulatory Authority) Wholesalers Distribution Authorization scheme. In order to receive an authorisation to wholesale medicinal products, a potential authorisation/licence holder must show compliance with the principle of Good Distribution Practice (GDP). Compliance with these principles is decided by the HPRA through regular site inspections. The next stage of the facility’s development, which now caters to multiple healthcare customers, will be the introduction of on-site pharmacists which will commence by the end of 2017.
Aug 25, 2017 0
Aug 24, 2017 0
Aug 24, 2017 0
Aug 24, 2017 0
Aug 24, 2017 0
Aug 24, 2017 0
Aug 24, 2017 0
Aug 10, 2017 0
Aug 09, 2017 0
Aug 03, 2017 0
Jul 02, 2017 0Introduction of Euro VI emissions standards for nationally...
Mar 30, 2017 0A significant honour for Iveco in the lead up to the Green...
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Aug 19, 2017 0First Drive: LDV Mini B minibus aims to deliver more The...
Aug 10, 2017 0Commenting on the announcement, Chief Executive of the...
Jul 26, 2017 0Mercedes-Benz chose Belgium as the venue to launch a...
Jul 26, 2017 0The arrival of the first right hand drive (RHD) 7900e full...
Jul 26, 2017 0VDL has been manufacturing the CITEA city bus for many...
Aug 19, 2017 0When opportunity knocks, open the door and let it in. Make...
Aug 19, 2017 0“We may not have the largest range of light...
Aug 19, 2017 0Sport is strongly linked to the all-new Pick-up from Fiat...
Aug 19, 2017 0Recently, Stuart Webster, Managing Director, Iveco UK &...
Aug 19, 2017 0Large van segment gets welcome boost with Volkswagen...
Aug 09, 2017 0China’s Dongfeng Race Team edged out MAPFRE by just 56...
Jul 01, 2017 0The Volvo Ocean Race will switch from a 3-year to a 2-year...
Jul 01, 2017 0Bouwe Bekking, the most experienced sailor in Volvo Ocean...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jun 11, 2017 0Did you know that by cleaning the underside of your trailer...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...