CARS looking at Trucks looking at CARS

Mar 23, 2017
With a helping hand from Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicles Ireland, participants in the ‘CARS’ project (College Awareness of Road Safety) at Dublin’s Institute of Technology (DIT), created an unusual display for the College’s student body. They parked a Mercedes-Benz Arocs 3240 eight-wheeler in the courtyard of its Aungier Street buildings.
The CARS project aims to highlight a variety of road safety issues, and this year the students decided to increase awareness of ‘Blind Spots on Trucks.’ To highlight the areas a driver is not able to see, students marked areas on the ground with black and amber tape. Everyone was then invited to get behind the wheel of the Arocs to see things from a driver’s perspective.
Judging by the response and comments of the participants, the exercise had the desired affect. Few realised how limited a driver’s line of sight can be, and without this exercise few would ever have the opportunity to experience it at first hand.
The event was not solely for the students at DIT. Staff members at the College were encouraged to climb the steps of the Arocs multi-axle rigid, which was an experience some found more daunting than others. Nevertheless, the aims and objectives behind CARS are important and the project is supported by the Road Safety Authority, the Health & Safety Authority and An Garda Siochana.
Congratulations are extended to the CARS students for their efforts in organising a simple, yet practical event. One which highlights not just the dangers heavy vehicles can pose to vulnerable road users, it also highlighted the difficulties truck and bus drivers experience everyday in towns and cities. Certainly, an improved understanding of the ‘blind spots’ issue by all road users including truck and bus drivers, will deliver greater benefits than simply increasing the number of mirrors on goods and passenger vehicles.
Declan Allen, Assistant Head, School of Management, College of Business at the Dublin Institute of Technology, Aungier Street was keen to highlight the assistance received from the staff at Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicles for their support and encouragement of the CARS project. Paul White
