A collaborative project identifying the often misunderstood subject of cargo crime within the road transport sector, the CART Security Guide aims to raise awareness and offer guidance in a bid to fill the ever widening void.
Commercial vehicle safety and security specialists, Maple, is due to launch the Cargo and Road Transport (CART) Security Guide at the forthcoming Commercial Vehicle Show (25/27 April). Written in collaboration with some of the industry’s best known and well respected organisations, the publication has been created to provide a greater insight into the security risks posed to road haulage companies and potential solutions that can be adopted.
In order to ensure comprehensive representation across the board, a dedicated working group was formed; chaired by Maple and with contribution from DIPS (Distribution Industry Partnership Scotland), the RHA (Road Haulage Association), DHL, RSA (Royal Sun Alliance) Insurance Group, Motorway Buddy and NaVCIS (National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service) each member of the group provided insight and professional opinion drawn from their vast experience within their respective market sector.
Taking almost two years from project conception to publication, the resource includes sixteen chapters discussing cargo crime and the specific associated threats that operators face on a daily basis. Topics include Cargo Theft and Security Solutions, Hijacking, The Romanian MO and the Migrant Threat plus many more.
Presented in A4 full colour gloss format, the 104 page publication will be available free of charge to any parties interested in learning more about the security risks and vulnerabilities associated with the road haulage sector.
