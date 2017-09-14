Carbery Plastics at National Ploughing Championships

2017 has been a memorable year for Clonakilty, County Cork based company Carbery Plastics which celebrates 40 years in business this year. Since 1977, the company has pioneered the development of premium quality, plastic fuel and liquid storage tanks.

A regular exhibitor at trade shows across Ireland and the UK, Carbery Plastics will be launching its new 55 litre Fuel Caddy at this year’s National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore, County Offaly. The innovative compact design of the Fuel Caddy ensures safe and secure transport of fuel from the forecourt to hard-to-access areas.

Also on display will be a Rain Water Harvesting Storage System. This above ground system is the quickest and easiest retro-fit solution for farm buildings and transport warehouses. The storage capacity can easily be increased by simply linking a second or third tank.

“It’s that time of year again, the National Ploughing Championships. I imagine everyone is busy preparing for and planning out what stands to visit at the exhibition. So, if you are attending, be sure to pop in to our stand where a warm West Cork welcome awaits you from our sales team on Block 3, Row 22, Stand 493. We would be delighted to show you the range of Carbery Plastics’ products that we will have on display this year,” said Carbery Plastics Aileen O Regan.