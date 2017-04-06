Calls on Government to slash M50 toll charge

Both the Freight Transport Association Ireland (FTAI) and the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) are calling on the Government to cut toll prices on the M50 in the aftermath of the European Court of Justice ruling that VAT can no longer be included in the charge.

From 1 April, the toll charge will not include tax but eFlow, the Government agency in charge of the M50 toll system has stated the price will remain the same – leaving road transport operators which previously claimed back VAT, out of pocket. Operators which are registered for VAT and engaged in vatable activity could previously reclaim the VAT for toll charges on the M50.

FTA Ireland Manager, Aidan Flynn said: “The ruling means VAT can’t be charged because the route is state-owned but this isn’t being passed on to operators. The cost of running on this toll road will increase by 23% from 1 April which could have a devastating impact for some. Operators have no choice but to use the M50 – it is the funnel for distribution accessing the ports and for keeping heavy vehicles from Dublin City. This is another example of the commercial operator being ignored and forgotten when decisions of this nature are being made.”

Approximately 10,500 HGVs use the M50 every day, paying around €67,000 in toll charges. The proportion of VAT is €12,000 per day, which equates to €4 million per year. The top rate for the biggest commercial vehicles using the toll is €6.30 but vans will also be affected. FTA Ireland has written to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to request a review of the decision not to reduce the charges.

“Trucks represent only eight percent of vehicles using the road but the number of commercial vehicles increases dramatically when you include vans, which are also affected by this ruling. There are four times more vans than trucks on our roads and the consequence of this decision on the logistics industry in Ireland will be negative,” added Aidan.

Similiarly, the Irish Road Haulage Association is calling on the Government and Transport Infrastructure Ireland to postpone what is in effect a 23% increase on the M50.

“Transport Infrastructure Ireland has stated that it is not their problem, it is Revenue’s and accordingly, we have requested a meeting with Minister Noonan and the Department of Finance,” stated the President of the Irish Road Haulage Association, Verona Murphy, who added that the increase will cost the road haulage sector millions and could not come at a worse time. “The Government must understand as essential road users its nourishment the haulage sector needs not punishment, particularly taking into account the draconian increase in the cost of insurance in recent years which crippled the sector and continues to so do.”