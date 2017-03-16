Calais Rest Area closures raises safety concerns

Mar 16, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
The Freight Transport Association (FTA), is calling on French authorities to provide more safe overnight and rest period truck parking for trans-European freight transport around Calais, following the closure of four rest areas on the A16 and A26.
The announcement by Sanef, the French motorway operator, drastically reduces the number of stops where long distance drivers can take their rest on their way to and from the port, the gateway to the continent for the majority of UK & Irish European freight business. Sanef has confirmed that one rest area on the A16 at Aire Bois de la Commanderie and three on the A26 will stay shut until 30 June, due to problems with migrants returning to the Calais area after the closure of the notorious Jungle camp in 2016.
FTA Deputy Chief Executive, James Hookham said: “Legally, drivers have no choice but to stop when it’s time to take a break and it’s vital that they can park in secure areas where their trucks will be safe. Closing these rest areas means that drivers will be forced to find alternative unsecured stopping points, which could put them at risk of migrants boarding their vehicles, potentially causing damage to their trucks, writing off their loads and leading to heavy and unnecessary fines for their employers. Drivers could even be at risk of attack from particularly desperate individuals.”
The French Government cleared the Calais Jungle Camp, which had been home to up to 10,000 migrants, in October 2016 and built a new wall along the port approach road to protect drivers as they queue for the ferry. Previously, FTA members had faced threats and violence, including burning blockades on the A16 and migrants breaking into the back of trucks and slashing curtain sides to gain access to trucks heading to the UK.
Tony Henderson, who drives for Belfast-based Blair Transport, said the situation for drivers initially improved after the camp was dismantled. He witnessed signs that migrants were returning to the port in significant numbers, such as sleeping bags left by the side of the road. His firm has imposed an 80 kilometre no stopping zone around Calais to prevent migrants from getting on board its trucks, in an attempt to avoid the fines which are incurred by drivers for every stowaway discovered.
Mr. Hookham added: “We advise our members to sign up to the Border Force Civil Penalty Accreditation Scheme which offers some protection if migrants are found on board vehicles, provided they have carried out all the recommended checks. But without safe places to park in the vicinity of Calais, drivers who may have been travelling long distances to reach the area are sitting targets for the migrants. It’s vital that the French authorities provide alternative facilities while these parking areas are closed.”
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 09, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 09, 2017 0
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Aug 29, 2015 0Venturi Automobiles and their partner The Ohio State...
Dec 22, 2016 0West Cork Coach Hire Ltd, a family owned and run company...
Dec 09, 2016 0Most Successful CTTC Coach & Bus Show 2016 The 9th...
Aug 08, 2016 0Ballymena’s Wrightbus has unveiled two key new products...
Aug 08, 2016 0A unique arts collaboration, driven by County Monaghan...
Aug 08, 2016 0Chinese bus manufacturer King Long has commissioned ADAC...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Dec 15, 2016 0The fleet of Renault Master ambulances operated by Medicall...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Feb 12, 2016 0“Irish Ferries deeply regrets the inconvenience...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...
Nov 17, 2016 0From the first ‘swiveler’ with pendle axles to the...