“Busiest & Best CV Show 2017 ever at NEC next month”

Last week’s CV Show 2017 Media Preview Day provided the opportunity for the press to meet with exhibitors and gain a wide variety of early stories for on-line and pre-show issues. Fleet Transport and sister publication Handling Network were present to hear all the news. More than 50 exhibiting companies took tables with over 35 media representatives in attendance.

Rob Skelton, CV Show Director in welcoming the media representatives said: “There are now less than two months to go until the UK and Ireland’s biggest and best show for anyone involved in the logistics, freight and road transport industries opens its doors, and with the CV sector in strong health, it looks set to be one of the busiest – and best – CV Shows ever.

“We’ve seen quite a bit of change in the CV sector since CV Show 2016. Increased sales in the van, light truck and heavy truck markets, and a massive growth in demand for large vans and pick-ups, the former fuelled by a surge in home deliveries. But with growth comes an increased need to ensure vehicle fleets are safe and compliant, and one of the big appeals of the CV Show is that operators can find everything they need to meet legislative demands, as well as a plethora of new products to make managing their fleets easier, all under one roof – indeed, such is the growth in these areas that we’ve extended the Show’s floor space by 10 percent this year.”

“Then, of course, there are the vehicles themselves. Once again, the LCV industry is well represented at the show, whilst, this year, we’re also delighted to welcome back three major truck manufacturers – DAF, MAN and Iveco, courtesy of Guest Trucks. It’s going to be a terrific show, packed with content, and we can’t wait to open the doors on 25 April. CV Show 2017 is a must-attend event for anyone in the industry, and best of all, it’s 100 percent free to attend.”

Here’s a few examples of what to expect from exhibitors who attended the preview event. Fleet Transport and Handling Network will be featuring the CV Show 2017 comprehensively in its publications and on its websites and Twitter accounts.

All-new twin-turbo drivetrain for Isuzu D-MAX

Fresh from its first European appearance at the Brussels Motor Show in January, and prior to going on sale in the UK and Ireland inside the next few months, the new generation Isuzu D-Max will once again attract much attention.

The new generation D-Max has been extensively overhauled, with a brand new 1.9-litre Euro 6 twin-turbo diesel engine, which produces 164 PS and 360Nm of torque. The engine builds on D-Max’s workhorse character and retains the 3.5 tonne towing capacity and 1 tonne payload while also providing a quieter, more refined and economical driving experience.

Inside, a range of new touchscreen entertainment systems are available, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as updated ergonomics and trim quality.

As per previous D-Max models, Shift-On-The-Fly 4×4 is a key feature of the new truck. The rotary dial allows the driver to select four-wheel drive on the move as well as low range gears. New Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist are fitted across the range.

Eberspächer exhibits once more – Stand 5F80

Vehicle heating and climate control systems manufacturer, Eberspächer UK Ltd’s new Sales Director, Mark Freeman, will be using the Show to meet new and existing customers.

Responsible for increasing sales and developing opportunities for growth within commercial vehicle, ambulance, utility and other vehicle markets, Mark joins Eberspächer UK in its 40th anniversary year since the UK subsidiary of Eberspächer Climate Control Systems GmbH was first established in 1977.

Having worked with companies such as Heatric, Siemens and 13 years with Hamworthy Combustion Engineering and more recently for Securus, Mark brings solid engineering and senior management experience to the new role.

Describing his new responsibilities, Mark said, “My role as Sales Director provides the perfect opportunity to align my engineering and sales experience and attending CV Show 2017 will be my first major event in this new exciting role.”

“As well as offering the complete range of Eberspächer mobile climate control products, I look forward to developing the company’s unique ability to serve the industry that is exhibiting there and to meet and deliver challenging technical demands of a fully bespoke and specialist nature for the increasingly diverse, technical applications we sell worldwide.”

Lawrence David promises a big surprise!

Peterborough headquartered trailer and truck body builder Lawrence David is promising a big surprise for this year’s Show, with a completely new vehicle and a number of new product features on display.

“The CV Show is a great networking event and launch platform for all businesses involved in the commercial vehicle industry. This year offers a great opportunity for Lawrence David to launch a completely new vehicle, along with numerous exciting new features. We’re keeping our cards close to our chest on this one, so make sure you visit our stand to find out what’s to come,” said Lawrence David‘s spokesman Milo Cheney.

Lawrence David will be releasing a number of teaser images leading up to the Show, which will be previewed on Twitter, Facebook & LinkedIn.