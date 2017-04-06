Broad range of topics & issues discussed at FTAI Transport Manager Seminar

Last week’s sixth annual Freight Transport Association Ireland (FTAI) Transport Manager Conference held at the Johnstown Estate Hotel, Enfield informed delegates of key issues currently facing the industry and offered an insight to what’s ahead.

“There are many issues and challenges facing the global transport, distribution and logistics sector in 2017 and beyond. Most notably, of course, is Brexit and the uncertainty that it has brought. At a local level, insurance is a major issue for operators,” stated Aidan Flynn, General Manager, Freight Transport Association Ireland, who chaired the event. “For FTA Ireland our challenge is to get the insurance industry to recognise good risk management practices and to become more informed about the day-to-day operational issues facing fleet operators. From a practical perspective, advice on how to avoid incidents on the road was presented together with driving for work initiatives that can reduce the risk of accident and injury at work.

Following Aidan’s welcome address he introduced the line-up of guest speakers and topics:

Managing your premium – the importance of risk management – Paul Murphy, Commercial Motor Portfolio Manager, AXA Insurance

With commercial insurance premiums rising, Paul Murphy from AXA Insurance highlighted factors influencing the calculations of insurance premiums, the importance of implementing a culture of risk management and what operators can do to ensure the best competitive sustainable insurance premiums.

Keynote address:

Eoghan Murphy TD., Minister of State, Departments of Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform

An exclusive opportunity to hear from Eoghan Murphy and his Government Department’s work on investigations into the high cost of insurance in Ireland, on what has led to the significant increases to premiums and what are the objectives aimed to achieve through the consultation process with various stakeholders.

Safe and secure loading – Andy Mair, Head of Engineering, FTA

Safe and secure loading is an area that the industry is focusing a lot more on – from consignors to operators and drivers to the regulatory bodies such as the Health & Safety Authority. Lost loads on the road network can have far reaching consequences!

This session looked at the knock-on effect of poor safe loading procedures and what transport managers and drivers should implement to avoid these incidents.

The impacts of Brexit on the industry – James Hookham, Deputy Chief Executive, FTA

Ireland has always traded with the UK, but the possible concerns are how much less value will be earned because of the cost of new barriers and rules that Brexit may cause. Words of guidance from the FTA on how transport operations can prepare for Brexit by identifying the possible implications were highlighted by James.

Funding fuel efficiencies – Seona Farrell, ENPROVA

Energy saving advise agency Enprova informed delegates on its fuel funding incentives available to operators, following demonstrations of fuel savings implemented, in order to qualify for the grant aid. Seona revealed that the price of diesel will increase year-on-year by an average of 2.2 cent per litre to bring the cost more on par to that of petrol by 2020.

The road to Gold accreditation and chain responsibility

“One of the compelling reasons for FTA Ireland’s existence is to improve compliance levels and industry image, both at home and abroad. The development of a membership accreditation scheme is the first of its type in Ireland and is designed to ensure members have the systems in place to ensure compliance,” said Aidan on introducing two cases studies from Anna Goreka, Distribution Shift Manager, Brakes Ireland and Michael Mansfield, Warehouse Operations Manager, GSK, sharing the benefits, policies and procedures implemented by both companies.

Driving for Work – Michael Rowland, Director of Road Safety Research & Driver Education, Road Safety Authority and Deirdre Sinnott, Senior Policy Inspector, Health & Safety Authority

Driving for work involves a risk not only for drivers, but also for fellow workers and members of the public. Employers must, by law, manage the risks that may arise when either themselves or employees drive for work. Both the Road Safety Authority and the Health & Safety Authority’s representatives addressed the importance of safe drivers, and the systems needed to have in place to promote and influence safe driving behaviour.

Transport Manager Calendar 2017/2018

Aidan Flynn outlined this essential legislative round-up and technical update highlighting the main topics on the horizon that fleet managers need to be aware of in order to ensure the safety, compliance and efficiency of and within the transport firm.