Brexit & Insurance – Main topics at IRHA’s 44th AGM & Conference (Wexford)

Brexit and Insurance, two serious issues concerning Irish road transport currently will be discussed at the 44th Annual General Meeting & Conference of The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA), to be held at Clayton Whites Hotel, Wexford on 24 & 25 March next.

Leading up to the event, President of the IRHA Ms. Verona Murphy commented; “We are very much looking forward to hosting our National AGM and Conference once again in Wexford Town this year. While there will be plenty for attendees to see and do during the course of the weekend, there will also be important decisions to be made by the membership in regards to the current challenging operating conditions within the sector; primarily Brexit and all it entails. The IRHA intends to be the licenced road hauliers “Voice in Brexit” over the coming months and years.”

The weekend event will be sponsored by Wright Insurance Brokers, one of the specialist insurance brokers for the Irish road transport industry, and the Wexford headquartered company will host an insightful seminar during the two-day gathering, with Brexit and Insurance top of the agenda.

Tony Wright, CEO Wright Insurance Brokers commented, ‘We look forward to sharing insights with our clients and IRHA members around the latest insurance issues facing the sector. The agenda includes a feature on Brexit and Insurance by leading economist Jim Power. Also, David Snow, fraud lecturer & investigator will address the topic: Insurance Fraud – The Impact.”

“In terms of future proofing the industry, the Association will be gathering information on the current effects of Brexit and insurance. With 95 percent of freight in Ireland moved via road transport and the licensed haulage industry moving 80 percent of that freight, implementing effective industry successive plans are vital. The IRHA will continue in its efforts to assist its members long after the conference weekend has concluded,” added Verona.

One of the highlights of the event is the now traditional commercial vehicle and trailer displays along by the picturesque quayside. Supported by Westward Scania, the exhibits will include the New Generation Scania trucks including the all-new S-series – International Truck of the Year 2017.