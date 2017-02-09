Brexit & Insurance – Key themes at FTA Ireland Transport Manager Conference

Eoghan Murphy, Minister of State at the Departments of Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform, with responsibility for investigating insurance practices in Ireland will be the keynote speaker at FTA Ireland’s (FTAI) 6th annual Transport Manager Conference, which takes place at the Johnston House Hotel, Enfield on 30 March. The Minister will address the fluctuating subject of insurance, one of the main themes to feature throughout the event.

Also covering the subject of insurance will be Paul Murphy, Commercial Motor Portfolio Manager at AXA Insurance, who will speak on the importance of risk management and how it can impact on insurance premiums.

Brexit, another ongoing topic is also high on the agenda and the timing could not be better – leading to the big question – will Article 50 be triggered or not by the time of the Conference? The Freight Transport Association’s (FTA) Deputy Chief Executive, James Hookham, will give an overview of the impacts of Brexit on Irish trade and logistics.

Aidan Flynn, newly appointed FTAI General Manager is looking forward to the event and, said: “The subject of insurance will feature prominently, and together with the issue of Brexit, this year’s agenda will be highly relevant and packed with industry leading speakers. It’s a must attend event for owners, managers and anyone with an interest in keeping up-to-date on all things logistics and transport.”

Other speakers will also include Michael Rowland of the Road Safety Authority (RSA) on road safety and the impact of Driver CPC training in Ireland seven years on, and Andy Mair, FTA’s Head of Engineering on avoiding incidents on the highway.

FTA Ireland Transport Manager 2017 is sponsored by AXA insurance, Bridgestone, ENPROVA, Map Mechanics, Mercedes-Benz, with media partner for the 6th consecutive year, Fleet Transport Magazine.

For further information on the event and to book a place, visit www.ftai.ie/events, email info@ftai.ie or call 01 844 7516.