Brexit & Insurance – Key themes at FTA Ireland Transport Manager Conference

Feb 09, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Eoghan Murphy, Minister of State at the Departments of Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform, with responsibility for investigating insurance practices in Ireland will be the keynote speaker at FTA Ireland’s (FTAI) 6th annual Transport Manager Conference, which takes place at the Johnston House Hotel, Enfield on 30 March. The Minister will address the fluctuating subject of insurance, one of the main themes to feature throughout the event.
Also covering the subject of insurance will be Paul Murphy, Commercial Motor Portfolio Manager at AXA Insurance, who will speak on the importance of risk management and how it can impact on insurance premiums.
Brexit, another ongoing topic is also high on the agenda and the timing could not be better – leading to the big question – will Article 50 be triggered or not by the time of the Conference? The Freight Transport Association’s (FTA) Deputy Chief Executive, James Hookham, will give an overview of the impacts of Brexit on Irish trade and logistics.
Aidan Flynn, newly appointed FTAI General Manager is looking forward to the event and, said: “The subject of insurance will feature prominently, and together with the issue of Brexit, this year’s agenda will be highly relevant and packed with industry leading speakers. It’s a must attend event for owners, managers and anyone with an interest in keeping up-to-date on all things logistics and transport.”
Other speakers will also include Michael Rowland of the Road Safety Authority (RSA) on road safety and the impact of Driver CPC training in Ireland seven years on, and Andy Mair, FTA’s Head of Engineering on avoiding incidents on the highway.
FTA Ireland Transport Manager 2017 is sponsored by AXA insurance, Bridgestone, ENPROVA, Map Mechanics, Mercedes-Benz, with media partner for the 6th consecutive year, Fleet Transport Magazine.
For further information on the event and to book a place, visit www.ftai.ie/events, email info@ftai.ie or call 01 844 7516.
Feb 09, 2017 0
Feb 09, 2017 0
Feb 09, 2017 0
Feb 09, 2017 0
Feb 09, 2017 0
Feb 09, 2017 0
Feb 09, 2017 0
Feb 09, 2017 0
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Aug 29, 2015 0Venturi Automobiles and their partner The Ohio State...
Dec 22, 2016 0West Cork Coach Hire Ltd, a family owned and run company...
Dec 09, 2016 0Most Successful CTTC Coach & Bus Show 2016 The 9th...
Aug 08, 2016 0Ballymena’s Wrightbus has unveiled two key new products...
Aug 08, 2016 0A unique arts collaboration, driven by County Monaghan...
Aug 08, 2016 0Chinese bus manufacturer King Long has commissioned ADAC...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Dec 15, 2016 0The fleet of Renault Master ambulances operated by Medicall...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Feb 12, 2016 0“Irish Ferries deeply regrets the inconvenience...
Feb 12, 2016 0The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) is calling on...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...
Nov 17, 2016 0From the first ‘swiveler’ with pendle axles to the...