Blue Tree Systems attains GAMP 5 approval for cold chain temperature management solutions used in Pharma transport

Aug 03, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Blue Tree Systems, the Galway founded and well-known provider of transport telematics has received GAMP 5 approval from Crest Solutions for its temperature management and monitoring systems which are used in the transportation of pharmaceuticals.
Published by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering, GAMP (Good Automated Manufacturing Practices) is an important guideline for companies involved in the development and/or implementation of automated production systems in the pharmaceutical and food industries throughout Europe. The latest version 5 (GAMP 5) is structured for the validation of automated systems.
Crest Solutions, which supports clients in regulated industries to comply with regulations and improve product quality, completed its assessment in July 2017 and concluded that Blue Tree Systems’ temperature management and monitoring solutions have been developed and tested in accordance with GAMP guidelines. This brings assurance to customers who rely on Blue Tree for live tracking of assets, constant monitoring of refrigeration units, real-time alerts, audited reporting and evidential proof of temperatures to protect valuable refrigerated cargo moving through the cold chain.
“If you are responsible for ensuring cold chain integrity for your regulated business – either through your own transportation company or a third party – GAMP 5 approval is an important tool in ensuring that the highest levels of quality are being adhered to and maintained during the refrigerated transport phase of the chain,” commented Charlie Cahill, CEO, Blue Tree Systems. “It is also key to commercial success, in combating common industry challenges such as rejected loads, equipment failure, or driver error.”
