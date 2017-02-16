Aspects of ‘Growing Export Business’ covered at Post Logistics/Sunday Business Post seminar

Attendees at the Post Logistics/Sunday Business Post “Growing Your Exporting Business” seminar in Dublin were given up-to-the-minute advice on how to export Irish manufactured goods with advice from the Small Firms Association, and event co-hosts – Post Logistics and the Sunday Business Post (SBP).

Ian Kehoe, Editor, Sunday Business Post, in the opening address highlighted current political developments in the USA and Britain and the serious permutations pertaining for Ireland. He highlighted a number of initiatives needed to make Ireland stronger in world markets and become less dependent on the UK economy for business growth. Ian suggested that further investment is required to develop east coast ports such as Cork, Waterford and Rosslare to enable exporters get to EU markets and beyond much quicker. “As champion of the SME, the Sunday Business Post will continue to voice the issues and achievements of all small companies. He advised that budgets for marketing should not be curtailed, but expanded upon,” he said.

Sue O’Neill, Chair of the Small Firms Association outlined the various advisory bodies and financial avenues for SMEs to explore and discover. “Seeking advice from these numerous organisations is time well spent,” she advised. “Working with your local Enterprise Board, Enterprise Ireland (for exporters) Bord Bia, Fáilte Ireland, Leader, etc., can bring dividend,” she added.

Liam O’Sullivan, Mails Operations Director, An Post spoke about Post Logistics from An Post, which is a newly established high-quality, reliable, standardised freight forwarding and groupage service for SMEs exporting to the UK and Europe. “Visit www.postlogistics.ie for a simpler, faster, reliable and better value freight forwarding service, log on today,” enthused Liam.

He explained that Post Logistics’ service is provided in partnership with global logistics operator DB Schenker to open a reliable, simpler, faster and value for money corridor to the UK and Europe.

“Post Logistics offers door-to-door pallet delivery service (1 to 7 pallets) at affordable rates, with next working day collection service throughout the Republic of Ireland for all orders placed before midnight. It’s an easy-to-use online ordering, tracking and account management system. Finally, Post Logistics provides best in class freight forwarding that suits business needs.”

Elaine O’Regan, SME expert, who specialises in reporting on Small to Medium Enterprises, particularly start-ups for the SBP offered advice from testimonials from entrepreneurs she has met and interviewed over recent years. Elaine informed delegates of the challenges; some of the pitfalls; the successes; and achievements. She then detailed four case studies on Irish start-ups – ; Again she reiterated that much time and investment is needed to get the product off the ground. “First steps include market research, attending trade missions and networking. Much time has to be made to ensure the financial investment is made wisely also,” she emphasised. “It takes double the cost to build up new markets abroad compared to national markets. Choose the market and its size – and relate it to Ireland’s size,” she added.