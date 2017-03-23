Artists bring new perspective to Port & City

*Dublin Port announces new commissioned artists & public works for 2017

The Dublin Port Company has announced the artists commissioned to create a series of site-specific public artworks in response to Dublin Port and its relationship with the City.

New works by Sheelagh Broderick, Silvia Loeffler and AEMI and Cliona Harmey will be unveiled at sites and on structures within Dublin Port over the coming months. This is the latest development from Port Perspectives, Dublin Port’s arts commissioning series for 2017, aimed at strengthening the bond between Dublin Port and the City and bringing Dublin Port to new audiences through the arts.

An open call for proposals from Irish and international based artists attracted over 100 submissions from which the three projects were selected, as judged by a panel of experts drawn from the public arts commissioning, education and heritage arenas.

“We were overwhelmed by the response and calibre of projects submitted following our open call last September. Dublin Port is delighted to commission original new works from three exceptionally talented artists, whose projects bring the history, social fabric and industrial setting of Dublin Port to life in new ways – not just for those who work at Dublin Port, but for all who visit and especially for those who have yet to venture this far. We look forward to seeing the artists’ works evolve over the summer, and to deepening the dialogue about Dublin as a Port City,” said Eamonn O’Reilly, Chief Executive, Dublin Port Company.