Always remember the Rules of the Road

Less people would die on Irish roads if everyone followed “the rules of the road,” says a leading road safety organisation which works to reduce traffic deaths and injuries.
Cyclists and pedestrians are particularly vulnerable with a third of the 187 Irish road deaths last year (2016) coming from this category, says the TTC Group which runs courses on behalf of Police forces and Local and City Councils to improve the safety of all road users.
A total of 35 pedestrians, 21 motorcyclists and ten pedal cyclists died last year in Ireland with a 15 percent increase in all road deaths compared to 2015.
Excessive speed, drink driving, both drivers and passengers not wearing seat belts and the use of mobile phones are the “big four killers,” according to the road safety analysts.
“Vital” road awareness skills include drivers keeping a good distance from a vehicle in front and watching out for vulnerable road users such as cyclists and pedestrians, said TTC Group’s Adrian Hide.
Cyclists must also take precautions to be clearly visible and avoid the blind side of lorries at junctions, he warned after the release of provisional road collision statistics for 2016 from the Road Safety Authority (RSA), based on preliminary crash investigations by Garda.
“We have to share the road space safely with each other. Be aware of what is around you. Keep a safe distance and then you can stop in plenty of time,” said Adrian.
One of the best and easiest safe driving principles all drivers can apply is COAST, standing for Concentrate, Observe, Anticipate, Space and Time.
Here are some tips of how to use these elements:
