AIB Launches 2nd Transport & Logistics Industry Outlook

AIB launched its second Transport & Logistics Outlook Review document at its Cork HQ on 18 May last, with Verona Murphy (IRHA President), Robert Quill (AIB) and Donal Dempsey (Transport Consultant/Accountant) addressing more than 120 road transport operators and senior bank officials on the current issues and future opportunities in the industry.

The consensus of the guest speakers was that while the ecomony faces into uncertain times with issues such as Brexit, increasing insurance costs and labour availability are all major financial challenges facing the industry but with difficulties comes opportunities and the industry must prepare now for the future being a key message.

*Exclusive full report in the June edition of Fleet Transport