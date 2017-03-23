Agenda set for FTA Ireland Transport Manager Conference 2017 30 March – Johnstown House Estate, Enfield, County Meath

Mar 23, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
The impact on the movement of goods throughout Ireland and Europe resulting from Brexit will be top of the agenda at FTA Ireland’s 6th annual Transport Manager Conference, which takes place on 30 March at the Johnstown Estate Hotel & Spa, Enfield, County Meath.
With Article 50 set to be triggered at the end of the month, the issue of the Border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland is a serious concern for logistics operators who make regular crossings. The Freight Transport Association’s (FTA) Deputy Chief Executive, James Hookham, will give delegates an overview of the potential impacts of Brexit, stressing the need to ensure that trade continues unhindered.
“The island of Ireland has always been on the periphery of Europe and is reliant on the UK, not only as a trading partner but also for access to the European Market and vice versa. It is absolutely vital that there is no hard Border between Northern Ireland and the Republic, and it’s good to see that both the Irish and UK Governments are committed to this,” said James.
The event’s keynote speaker is Eoghan Murphy, Minister of State at the Departments of Finance, Public Expenditure & Reform, who has responsibility for investigating insurance practices in Ireland. Other speakers include Paul Murphy, Commercial Motor Portfolio Manager at AXA Insurance, who will address the importance of risk management and how it can impact on insurance premiums; Michael Rowland of the Road Safety Authority (RSA) will cover road safety and the impact of Driver CPC training in Ireland seven years on; and Andy Mair, FTA’s Head of Engineering will discuss avoiding incidents on the highway.
FTA Ireland Transport Manager 2017 is sponsored by AXA Insurance, Bridgestone, ENPROVA, Map Mechanics and Mercedes-Benz, with media partner once again Fleet Transport Magazine.
For further information or to book a place, visit www.ftai.ie/events, email info@ftai.ie or call 01 844 7516.
About the FTAI
The FTA Ireland (FTAI) is a not for profit membership trade association for the freight and logistics industry in Ireland. FTAI covers all aspects of the freight, passenger transport and logistics supply chain, including road, rail, sea, air, port, airport and public service transport interests, whether as operators freight and logistics services, coach and bus operators or as shippers. Further information regarding FTA Ireland is available at www.ftai.ie
