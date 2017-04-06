A6 go-ahead set to boost business

Apr 06, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
The announcement that road work improvements can now proceed for the A6 between Belfast and Derry is a welcome boost for businesses in the North West and Mid-Ulster, according to the Freight Transport Association (FTA). For many years, members of the association for the freight and logistics industry have endured long delays and higher transport costs due to congestion on the route.
Commenting on this development, Seamus Leheny, FTA’s Policy Manager for Northern Ireland, said: “This news means work can now commence on upgrading this antiquated piece of the road network, to ensure that another piece of the A6 jigsaw is completed. Goods will have improved journey time reliability, something that has held back businesses in the affected region in the past and has been proved unattractive to potential inward investment.”
The majority of goods going to and from Derry and the wider north west transit via the A6, since they either originate from the numerous distribution centres in the Greater Belfast area or are exports and imports being shipped via Belfast and Larne ports.
“After years of lobbying Ministers and Government officials to proceed with improving the A6, FTA warmly welcomes the decision taken and looks forward not just to this section’s completion in due course, but to the progression of plans for upgrading several other sections of the A6 to Derry,” Seamus continued.
“An improved A6 will not only assist businesses in the north west to send and receive goods faster and cheaper, but it will also help attract inward investment to the region, as the ability to transport goods to market efficiently is a key criterion for any company considering investing in a new location. We look forward to the improvement works taking place swiftly and efficiently, to ensure that freight can move freely across the region and keep our businesses trading.”
Apr 06, 2017 0
Apr 06, 2017 0
Apr 06, 2017 0
Apr 06, 2017 0
Apr 06, 2017 0
Apr 06, 2017 0
Apr 06, 2017 0
Apr 06, 2017 0
Apr 06, 2017 0
Apr 06, 2017 0
Apr 06, 2017 0
Apr 06, 2017 0
Mar 30, 2017 0A significant honour for Iveco in the lead up to the Green...
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Apr 05, 2017 0Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference...
Apr 05, 2017 0The Annual General Meeting of the Coach Tourism &...
Apr 05, 2017 0In the past three years the number of people traveling by...
Apr 05, 2017 0Much in the media spotlight recently, family owned McGinley...
Apr 05, 2017 0Fleet Bus & Coach got a sneak preview of the new Coach...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Dec 15, 2016 0The fleet of Renault Master ambulances operated by Medicall...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Feb 12, 2016 0“Irish Ferries deeply regrets the inconvenience...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...
Nov 17, 2016 0From the first ‘swiveler’ with pendle axles to the...