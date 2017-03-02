80 New Jobs at Deadline Courier’s Dublin Headquarters

Irish transport and delivery company, Deadline Couriers, has announced an expansion of its business with the creation of 80 new jobs within the next two years at its Dublin headquarters.

Deadline offers a comprehensive secure and confidential courier, transport and parcel delivery service across Ireland and internationally, including door to door, next day, urgent and direct and scheduled services.

The company has announced 80 new permanent positions over the next 24 months to meet the sharp increase in business it has experienced over the past two years. The expansion will bring the company’s Irish workforce from 35 to over 120 by 2019. While Deadline has set a two-year period for the creation of these jobs, the company is already hiring and expects to have all 80 roles filled by the summer of 2018.

Speaking about the announcement, Stephen McCann, CEO of Deadline Couriers, said: “We are delighted to be able to announce the creation of 80 new full-time positions in our Dublin headquarters. Deadline was set up in the height of the recession and over the last few years the company has grown and we have developed the business into different specialist areas. We now have a national and international service, specialist legal, construction, medical and engineering offerings, as well as “MyReturns.ie”, a dedicated collection and delivery service for the retail sector. Our business has seen a rapid amount of growth in the last two years and we are in real immediate need to fill these new positions. We have also recently changed our name to Deadline Group, or just Deadline, as we are far more than a bike and van courier company now, and our national and international sights and aspirations continue to grow.”

Since its establishment in 2010, Deadline has become an established brand in the Irish transport and delivery industry. The business has grown to provide many specialist support services across national and international boundaries, including specialist deliveries for the legal, medical, construction and engineering sectors.

“We can offer competitive employment packages, as well as a challenging and rewarding career working for one of the country’s up-and-coming, growth focussed companies, while working alongside a diverse range of talented and ambitious people. Deadline has big expansion plans for 2017 and beyond. There has never been a more exciting time to be part of our company. I want all our employees, both current and future, to have a say in the direction the company takes for it to reach the heights I know we can achieve together,” Stephen added.