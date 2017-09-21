Picture of the Week

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles – Main Motoring Sponsor at National Ploughing Championships 2017

*Visitors enjoy a driving experience with a difference

Once again, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, is the official motoring partner of the National Ploughing Championships, returning to the annual event for the seventh year in a row with an eye-catching display that impressed all attendees.

With one of the largest stands in the motoring section, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has the full range of Commercial Vehicles on display including the brand new award-winning Crafter, Amarok, Transporter and Caddy. Visitors to the stand availed of the opportunity to enjoy a customer experience in the Amarok V6, Transporter 4Motion and Crafter 4Motion. Even bigger and better than last year’s display, the driving experience provided visitors the opportunity to be driven around interesting, off-road experience demonstrating the different vehicle’s class leading features and road presence.

Commenting on the ongoing association with the Ploughing Championships, Kim Kilduff, Head of Sales & Marketing for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Ireland said: “We are delighted to be the official vehicle partner of the championships, the ideal event to showcase our vehicles with record crowds of 283,000 visitors in attendance last year.”